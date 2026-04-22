Firhad Hakim: Mamata Banerjee's Trusted Aide Eyeing 4th Win From Kolkata Port

Trinamool Congress heavyweight Firhad Hakim has his eyes set on a fourth consecutive term as a legislator from the Kolkata Port seat in the 2026 West Bengal elections. He faces the BJP's Rakesh Singh.

One of the trusted lieutenants of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Hakim was born on January 1, 1959. He is the minister for urban development, municipal affairs and housing, and a member of the party's national working committee.

Starting as a councillor in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation during the late 1990s, Hakim rose to prominence with his by-election win from Alipore constituency in 2009. His political ascent continued after Mamata Banerjee assumed office in 2011, when he secured victory from the Kolkata Port constituency and was inducted into the cabinet as minister for urban development and municipal affairs.

Controversies

Hakim's name emerged in the Narada sting operation over alleged bribery charges. He was later questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), but he countered the allegations, terming the sting a “political conspiracy”.

Hakim faced two FIRs in connection with the Narada sting operation, both lodged by central probe agencies. The CBI initiated the first case, with the Enforcement Directorate following suit. The matters remain under consideration in a Kolkata court, with no charges framed so far.

Days before the 2016 Assembly elections, he was under scrutiny following an interview with Pakistani newspaper Dawn, where he was said to have described his constituency as “mini-Pakistan”. He refuted the claim, asserting he had been misquoted.

Early Life

Hakim is popularly known as “Bobby”, a nickname his father gave him after Australian cricketer Bobby Simpson. His father, Abdul Hakim, worked as a law officer at the Kolkata Port Trust.

Firhad Hakim completed his higher secondary education at Kalighat High School in 1976 before going on to graduate in 1979. He holds a B.Com degree from Heramba Chandra College under Calcutta University.

Hakim is married to Ismat Hakim. They have three daughters and live in Chetla, south Kolkata.