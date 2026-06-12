Indian Man Saves 3-Year-Old Falling From London Window Ledge, Credits Cricket Skills

A three-year-old girl has been rescued after dangling from a window ledge in east London for at least nine minutes. According to The Metro, the dramatic incident happened on Tuesday afternoon above a shop on Ilford High Road.

Onlookers watched in terror as the toddler clung desperately to the flat window. A police officer and a local resident, Mohamed Jesil, quickly rushed to the scene to help. Mr Jesil, a father of five-month-old twins, told The Metro that he acted purely on instinct as a dad when he saw the child in danger.

As the little girl began to lose her grip in a video circulated widely on social media, a passerby brought over a stepladder to help. The toddler then fell from the ledge, but Mr Jesil managed to catch her safely. Speaking to The Metro, the modest restaurant manager mentioned that his past experience playing cricket in India helped him focus and make the crucial catch. The attending police officer steadied them both as the crowd below cheered in relief.

Fortunately, the young girl was not injured during the ordeal. Her grateful father described the police officer and Mr Jesil as amazing heroes who saved his child's life. He added that his daughter was doing fine and was already back at school.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed they were called to the scene at 3:23 pm following safety concerns. Thanks to the swift response of the officer and the member of the public, the youngster was brought down safely by 3:32 pm without any injuries.