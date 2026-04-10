Uniform Civil Code In 6 Months, Rs 3,000 For Women: BJP's Bengal Manifesto

Unveiling the Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto 'Sankalp Patra' ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the party would implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state within six months and provide Rs 3,000 per month to strengthen women's financial independence.

Calling the manifesto a roadmap for building a "Sonar Bangla", Shah said the BJP's promises were aimed at farmers, youth, women and government employees.

Launching a sharp attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Union Home Minister alleged that the last 15 years of Mamata Banerjee's government had been a "nightmare" for the people of West Bengal.

LIVE: HM Shri @AmitShah releases BJP Sankalp Patra for West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 in Kolkata. #BhorosharShopothBJP https://t.co/lx9BFLbQru — BJP (@BJP4India) April 10, 2026

"The BJP Sankalp Patra will guide farmers, youth and women, giving them a new direction. It will offer renewed hope to every citizen who takes pride in Bengal's culture and will serve as a roadmap for the creation of Sonar Bangla," Shah said.

He said the BJP government would bring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welfare model to Bengal and ensure that all central government schemes are implemented with full accountability.

Focus On Women's Empowerment

The Union Home Minister announced a monthly assistance of Rs 3,000 to strengthen women's financial independence. He also said that 33% reservation would be provided for women in the police force and in all government jobs in the state.

The BJP also set a target of creating 75 lakh "Lakhpati Didis" to empower women economically. Shah said there would be at least one women's police station in every mandal, along with a help desk in every police station.

UCC, DA And 7th Pay Commission

Shah reiterated that the Uniform Civil Code, already implemented in several BJP-ruled states, would be implemented in West Bengal within six months of the party forming the government, so that "there is one law in Bengal for every citizen."

He also said that all government employees and salaried workers would be ensured dearness allowance (DA), and that the 7th Pay Commission would be implemented within 45 days under a BJP government.

Financial Support To Youth, Farmers

Addressing the young people of the state, Shah said recent graduates would be given a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000. A one-time financial assistance of Rs 15,000 would also be provided to help them prepare for competitive examinations.

For farmers, the BJP promised to add an additional Rs 3,000 annually from the state government under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, taking the total assistance to Rs 9,000 per year.

Shah also announced that the BJP government would procure 100% of farmers' paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal so that farmers are not forced to sell their produce at lower prices. He added that a new scheme would be introduced to ensure fair value for paddy, potato and mango growers.

'Zero Tolerance' On Infiltration

The Union Home Minister further said the BJP would follow a policy of "detect, delete and deport" and take decisive action against infiltrators..

"We will have zero tolerance for infiltrators. The citizens of Bengal are concerned about the state's identity if infiltration continues. I want to assure the people of West Bengal that form a BJP government with a full majority, we will act decisively under the policy of detect, delete and deport, and remove infiltrators from Bengal," Shah said.

West Bengal will go to the polls in two phases this time. Voting in the first phase will be held on April 23 across 152 seats, while the second phase of polling, covering 142 seats, will take place on April 29.

