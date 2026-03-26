Suvendu Adhikari Leads Ram Navami Rally In Mamata Banerjee's Constituency

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday participated in a Ram Navami procession in Bhabanipur, a constituency in south Kolkata where the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly is set to take on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the upcoming polls.

Tight security arrangements have been made across the state, with special focus on Howrah and Hooghly districts that witnessed unrest in previous years on this occasion.

"Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of RAM NAVAMI. I wish the celebration of the Ram Navami all success, in a peaceful manner. I appeal to all to maintain and uphold the values of peace, prosperity and development of all," Mamata Banerjee posted on X.

The nine-day festival, also known as Ram Navratri, concludes on Ram Navami, which marks the birthday of Lord Ram. Throughout the festival, all nine days are devoted to honouring the nine incarnations of the goddess Shakti. The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms.

Mamata Banerjee lost the Nandigram seat in the 2021 assembly elections against Adhikari, but later secured victory in the Bhabanipur by-election against Priyanka Tibrewal.

The procession passed through key streets of Bhabanipur, with chants of "Jai Shri Ram", traditional music, and religious tableaux before culminating at Hazra crossing, about a kilometre from Chief Minister Banerjee's residence.

Addressing the gathering, Suvendu Adhikari said that Ram Navami is not just a religious festival but a symbol of India's cultural identity and values. He urged people to stay united in preserving their cultural heritage.

"The entire Bengal wants 'Ram Rajya'...There should be good governance, women's safety, jobs for youth, and no infiltrators. Jai Shree Ram. There will be 'Ram Rajya' in West Bengal this time," he told news agency ANI.

With Bhabanipur set to witness a high stakes political fight, such public religious events are also being viewed as part of broader political outreach strategies aimed at mobilising voters.

Political observers note that cultural and religious events are playing a more prominent role in this election cycle.

While the Trinamool Congress speaks of governance and welfare schemes, the BJP is focusing on cultural identity and traditions to connect with the electorate.

Bengal will vote in two phases: April 23 and April 29. The votes will be counted on May 4.