Suvendu Adhikari Lifts Bengal's Inter-State Potato Export Ban

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday delivered major relief to potato farmers and traders in the state by fulfilling their long-standing demands. The new state government has completely reversed the previous administration's long-standing ban on the shipment of potatoes to other states.

The relaxation applies not only to potatoes; effective immediately, onions, food grains, oilseeds, fruits, vegetables, animal products, and all other essential commodities may be transported without hindrance to any part of the country. A notification explicitly clarified that there will no longer be any restrictions or barriers regarding the inter-state export of any agricultural produce, including potatoes.

"The previous government subjected farmers to immense suffering. Effective today, I have put an end to the practice of sending farmers to other states. No one at any interstate border shall obstruct the movement of agricultural or livestock products. No one will be permitted to harass them. This government has been brought to power amidst great expectations," Adhikari told reporters while addressing a press conference in the state secretariat.

"A policy of zero tolerance towards corruption has been adopted. Action will be taken against institutional corruption; you will witness this within a matter of days. We will take a decision regarding this in the upcoming Cabinet meeting," Adhikari added.

In the 2026 Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress suffered a crushing defeat in the state's agro-based districts. While in 2021, the Trinamool Congress held 21 of the total 25 Assembly seats across Hooghly, West Medinipur, and Purba Bardhaman with the BJP winning the remaining four, the tables turned completely in 2026 and the BJP has now won 21 of these 25 seats, leaving only four under the control of the Trinamool Congress.

Experts believe that a large section of the farming community turned away from the Trinamool Congress due to the ban on potato exports. They felt that if the government did not change, their livelihoods would be severely jeopardized, a sentiment whose adverse consequences the Trinamool Congress has ultimately had to bear.

"Acting on directives issued by the former government, we, as cold storage owners, were gripped by apprehension regarding the storage of potatoes. A specific order implemented by the then-administration in 2024 inflicted severe losses upon farmers; indeed, as a tragic consequence of this, many farmers even committed suicide. Driven by the fear stemming from this directive, we refrained from storing any potatoes in our cold storage facilities during both 2025 and 2026. Consequently, the vast majority of the potato harvest perished in the fields," said Subhajit Saha, president of the West Bengal Cold Storage Association.

Saha also said, "Currently, the state holds a stock of approximately one million metric tonnes of potatoes, which must now be exported to other states. This year, every farmer, having poured their blood, sweat, and tears into cultivating potatoes, has suffered financial losses. The repercussions of this crisis were ultimately reflected in the results of the recent elections," Saha added.

A crucial meeting has been called at the Khadya Bhawan in Kolkata on Friday to finalise a roadmap to find a way to deal with the situation.