'We're Sorry': Video Of Cops Telling Abhijeet Dipke About Grandmother's Death

The Delhi Police has released a video showing a female officer breaking the bad news of his grandmother's death to the Cockroach Janta Party founder, Abhijeet Dipke.

"Sir, I want to share some information... it is unfortunate news... we are very sorry for that. Your grandmother has died," said the officer.

The CJP leader, who had planned to lead a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation and was under detention, didn't respond.

Dejected by the death of his grandmother, Dipke placed both his hands on his lowered head. After a few tense seconds, he says, "I see".

As Dipke takes his time to process the information, a male officer interjects.

"Sir, if you have made up your mind to attend your grandmother's funeral, we would arrange for whatever transportation you want," the officer said.

A few seconds later, the officer asked him, "Will you stay here?"

"I will stay," replied Dipke.

"You don't want to go?" the male officer asked again but got the same reply.

The officer then asked Dipke if he wanted to talk to any of his relatives.

"If you want to talk to any of your family members, we can connect with them through our official number," he said.

Dipke replied that he didn't remember any number.

The officer then told him that the funeral would be held the next week. To this, Dipke replied that he wouldn't be able to attend.

The CJP founder was released from detention today. He left for his hometown in Maharashtra to attend the last rites of his grandmother.