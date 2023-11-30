'We're Coming Back With Over 70 Seats': KTR Dismisses Exit Polls Prediction

KT Rama Rao said that in 2018 some of the exit polls had wrongly predicted that BRS would lose.

Dismissing some exit poll surveys that suggested that the ruling BRS is going to lose in the assembly polls, the party's Working President K T Rama Rao on Thursday said the party led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar would come back to power with over 70 seats.

Addressing a press conference, KT Rama Rao said that in 2018 some of the exit polls had wrongly predicted that BRS would lose, but the results proved otherwise.

"I promise you, for those of you who are friends of BRS and want KCR to come back..., I promise you on December 3 (counting day) we are coming back. We are coming back with anywhere above 70 seats," he said.

Polling for Telangana's 119 seats assembly concluded on Thursday and the result will be announced after votes are counted on December 3.

"In the name of exit polls, those who create nuisance and nonsense, there will be egg on your face and your reputation is at stake," he said.

He said that earlier the party had predicted it would get over 88 seats, but due to "some problems here and there", the figure was slashed down.

Rama Rao also suggested that some of the survey firms should apologise if their predictions go wrong.

He also found fault with the Election Commission for allowing exit polls to be aired at 5.30 PM even while some of the voters were still in queue to vote

