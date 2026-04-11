Wedding A Day Ago, Family Now Preps For 4 Funerals After Highway Accident

What began as a journey of new beginnings ended in an unimaginable tragedy. In a horrifying accident in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, a truck loaded with poultry feed overturned onto a parked autorickshaw, killing four people including a newly married bride and groom.

The accident, seen on CCTV, took place around noon. The footage shows the truck losing control and toppling over in a split second directly on to the auto, leaving no chance for survival.

Virendra Shakya, 25, had married Rajeshwari Shakya just a day earlier. The wedding was solemnised at a temple in the presence of family members. On Saturday, the couple was heading to their village after a ceremony, accompanied by relatives.

Inside the autorickshaw were the bride, the groom, the groom's mother Anvesh Shakya, 50, and sister-in-law Rajo Shakya, 22. The groom's sister Bhuriya Shakya, 19, and the driver had briefly stepped away to a nearby shop when fate struck.

Out of nowhere, a speeding truck lost control and overturned onto the parked auto. The impact was devastating. All four occupants inside the auto were crushed under the weight of the truck, dying on the spot.

Locals rushed to the scene, but the wreckage was too severe. A bulldozer had to be called in to lift the truck and pull out the bodies, a process that took nearly half-an-hour. The tragedy has cast a shadow of grief over the two families.

What makes the incident even more heartbreaking is that the groom's sister Bhuriya Shakya who narrowly escaped death was supposed to get engaged the very same day in their village. Preparations were complete, celebrations planned. Instead, the family is now preparing for four funerals.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos and horror, as the mangled auto lay buried beneath the overturned truck. Police and administrative officials reached the spot soon after and have launched an investigation into how the truck lost control.