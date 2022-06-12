Hot Weather Conditions In Punjab; Chandigarh Sizzles At 42.6 Degrees

Punjab Heat Wave: In Punjab, Amritsar sizzled at a high of 42.4 degrees Celsius.

Hot weather conditions continued to prevail in Haryana and Punjab on Sunday, with maximum temperatures hovering above normal limits at most places.

In Haryana, Hisar saw a high of 45 degrees Celsius, while Sirsa recorded a high of 43.6 degrees Celsius.

Rohtak recorded a maximum of 43.9 degrees Celsius. Bhiwani experienced a high of 44.4 degrees Celsius while Gurugram recorded a high of 44.1 degrees Celsius.

Ambala also experienced sweltering heat recording a maximum temperature 43.4 degrees Celsius.

The common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 42.6 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department.

In Punjab, Amritsar sizzled at a high of 42.4 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperatures in Ludhiana and Patiala settled as 42.4 degrees Celsius and 43 degrees Celsius.

Bathinda recorded a high of 43.8 degrees Celsius while Jalandhar also experienced a hot day as the maximum temperature settled at 42.4 degrees Celsius.