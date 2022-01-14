Punjab, Haryana Shiver As Intense Cold Weather Conditions Prevail

Punjab Weather Updates: Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius.

Cold weather conditions prevailed in many parts of Punjab and Haryana on Friday.

Hisar in Haryana reeled under intense cold, recording a minimum temperature of 4.3 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

Sirsa also experienced a cold night, recording a low of 5.4 degrees Celsius, while Gurgaon's minimum temperature settled at 7.5 degrees Celsius.

However, Ambala registered an above normal temperature at 10.3 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Bathinda reeled under intense cold and recorded a low of 4.2 degrees, while Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius.

Gurdaspur, too, experienced a cold night, recording a low of 5.2 degrees Celsius.

Jalandhar recorded a low of 8.6 degrees, while Moga registered a low of 5.9 degrees. Ludhiana's minimum settled at 8.8 degrees Celsius.

The common capital of the two states, Chandigarh, recorded a low of 11 degrees Celsius.