Amritsar At 10.6 Degrees, Gurugram At 8.1: Punjab & Haryana's Cold Wave

Punjab Weather Update: Amritsar recorded a low of 10.6 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperatures on Tuesday hovered above normal limits in Punjab and Haryana, while at 8.1 degrees Celsius the mercury in Gurugram was the lowest in both the states.

Amritsar recorded a low of 10.6 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana's minimum settled at 12.4 degrees and Patiala recorded a low of 11.3 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department's weather report.

Faridkot, Gurdaspur, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Jalandhar and Sangrur recorded respective above normal minimums of 10.6 degrees Celsius, 11.1 deg C, 13.7 deg Celsius, 11.9 deg C, 10.9 deg C and 11.1 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 11.9 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of 11.5 degrees followed by 11.2 degrees in Sirsa, Kurukshetra's low settled at 11 degrees, Karnal recorded a low of 9.5 degrees, Rohtak registered a low of 9.4 degrees while Gurugram's minimum settled at 8.1 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the state.