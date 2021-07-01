Punjab Government Offices Cut Work Hours Due To Power Crisis In Heatwave

Heat wave conditions will be felt in some pockets over Punjab, among other states

Work hours in Punjab government offices have been cut short due to extreme heat amid power shortage. Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh after a meeting with officials today ordered shorter work hours in state government offices from Friday till July 10.

He asked government offices to make judicious use of electricity, adding the situation was dire as the peak demand in the state touched a whopping 14,500 megawatt (MW). So far, there is no decision on ban on use of air-conditioning in government offices, which will function from 8 am to 2 pm till further orders, an official spokesperson said. However, an order issued by the Department of Personnel says, "It is further directed that air conditioners will not be used in offices during this period."

The Chief Minister asked power department employees to call off their protest, which has aggravated the crisis, with complaints of breakdowns resulting from overloading of feeders and sub-stations not being sorted promptly.

Reviewing the situation at a high-level meeting, the Chief Minister formed a three-member committee to resolve the grievances of the protesting employees. Mr Singh assured the employees that all their demands will be considered.

The Chief Minister asked the employees to withdraw their agitation in the interest of the state's agriculture and industry, as well as the domestic consumers who were facing a difficult time due to prolonged power outages amid the pandemic, the state government said in the statement.

Pointing out that farmers were losing precious paddy transplantation time due to power breakdowns, the Chief Minister made it clear that the agriculture sector needed to be prioritised for uninterrupted power supply.

Due to likely dry westerly winds from Pakistan to northwest India at lower levels, heat wave conditions would be felt in some pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and north West Madhya Pradesh during the next two days, said the India Meteorological Department today.

For the plains, a "heat wave" is declared when the maximum temperature is more than 40 degrees Celsius, and at least 4.5 notches above normal.

A "severe" heat wave is declared if departure from normal temperature is more than 6.5 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).