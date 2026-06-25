Today Weather, IMD Alert in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, UP, Rajasthan Live News: Thunderstorms and rain swept parts of Delhi on Wednesday evening, triggering a sharp fall in temperatures, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather office said the thunderstorm activity brought significant relief from the heat, with temperatures dropping rapidly across Delhi between 6.30 pm and 8.30 pm.

"Mainly due to the thunderstorm activity and rainfall, the temperature at Palam and Safdarjung dropped by 9 degrees Celsius and 11 degrees Celsius, respectively, between 6.30 pm and 8.30 pm," an IMD official said.

Delhi has received 39.6 mm of rainfall so far this month against the normal of 48.3 mm, recording a deficit of 8.7 mm, or 18 per cent below the long-period average, the IMD said.

The IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky for Thursday, with the possibility of thunder and lightning at isolated places. The minimum temperature is likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 39 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, season's first rainfall disrupted both road and rail traffic in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, flooding low-lying areas and leaving commuters stranded during rush hours.

Some parts of the city received over 300 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8 am, officials said.

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