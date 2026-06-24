Today Weather, IMD Alert in Delhi-NCR, UP, Rajasthan Live News: Rain lashed several parts of Delhi on Tuesday afternoon, leading to a sharp drop in temperatures across the national capital, with the weather department forecasting more rain in the second half of the week.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the city's maximum temperature rose slightly, but thunderstorm activity brought the temperature down in several parts of Delhi.
"Partly cloudy skies will persist on Wednesday, along with possible thundery development towards the afternoon or evening. Delhi might see rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds from Friday again," an IMD official said.
The IMD has forecast the maximum temperature to be around 39-41 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, while the minimum temperature is likely to be around 25-27 degrees Celsius.
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Weather Today LIVE: Thunderstorm, Heavy Rain In Parts Of Bengal
Thunderstorms and heavy rain battered large parts of West Bengal on Tuesday, uprooting trees and causing waterlogging that disrupted normal life.
The deaths occurred around 7.30 pm in Murshidabad district's Dhulian when lightning struck a boat ferrying passengers across the Ganga to Parlalpur in Malda district, officials said.
A thunderstorm hit several districts in the afternoon, while dark clouds over Kolkata gave way to rain around 2 pm. The downpour brought relief from humid conditions but caused widespread traffic disruptions across the metropolis.
Several parts of Kolkata reported waterlogging, while strong winds uprooted trees at key locations, leading to traffic congestion on several roads.
Weather Updates LIVE: Monsoon Arrives In Mumbai, 13 Days Late
The southwest monsoon finally hit Mumbai on Tuesday, 13 days after its normal onset date, bringing much- needed relief from the sweltering heat.
"The southwest monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, remaining parts of Telangana and Odisha, some more parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar," said an India Meteorological Department (IMD) release. The normal onset date of the monsoon in Mumbai is June 10. Notably, in 2023 the monsoon had arrived even later, on June 25, according to IMD data.
The longest delay was in 1974 and 1958 when the onset of monsoon was recorded on June 28, according to the IMD.