Today Weather, IMD Alert in Delhi-NCR, UP, Rajasthan Live News: Rain lashed several parts of Delhi on Tuesday afternoon, leading to a sharp drop in temperatures across the national capital, with the weather department forecasting more rain in the second half of the week.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the city's maximum temperature rose slightly, but thunderstorm activity brought the temperature down in several parts of Delhi.

"Partly cloudy skies will persist on Wednesday, along with possible thundery development towards the afternoon or evening. Delhi might see rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds from Friday again," an IMD official said.

The IMD has forecast the maximum temperature to be around 39-41 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, while the minimum temperature is likely to be around 25-27 degrees Celsius.

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