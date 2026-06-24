High Alert In Assam After Heavy Rain, Flash Floods Hit Parts Of Arunachal

The Assam government is closely monitoring the situation after heavy rainfall and flash floods in Lower Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh, which is expected to have a downstream impact in several Assam districts, officials said.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati and Meteorological Centre, Itanagar, Yazali station in Lower Subansiri district recorded about 72.8 mm of rainfall during the last 24 hours, with a major part of the rainfall occurring between 6:00 am and 9:00 am on 24 June.

Satellite and radar imagery indicate that torrential rainfall occurred between 6:00 am and 7:30 am, resulting in flash floods and a substantial increase in river discharge in the upper catchment areas.

Flash floods have been reported in the Panyor Lower Hydroelectric Project (formerly Ranganadi Hydroelectric Project) area. Due to the sudden increase in inflows, operational measures were undertaken and one spillway gate was opened to release excess water.

Reports from Yazali indicate that flash floods accompanied by debris flow have caused damage to houses and infrastructure in the affected areas.

In view of the heavy rainfall in the upper catchments and the increased river flows, a substantial rise in water levels and flow velocity in the Brahmaputra and its tributaries is anticipated in downstream areas of Assam.

The flood wave is expected to first affect districts such as Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath and Sonitpur, before moving further downstream through other districts and eventually traversing up to Dhubri over the next one to two days.

The situation is being monitored at the highest level in the state. On the directions of the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Secretary, Assam, has spoken to all concerned authorities and directed them to remain on maximum alert and ensure all necessary preparedness measures. District administrations and line departments in potentially affected districts have been asked to maintain close vigilance and take timely preventive and response measures, offcials said.

They said teams of SDRF, NDRF and other emergency response agencies are being kept ready for deployment, and field-level officers have been directed to closely monitor river conditions and vulnerable locations.

People residing in low-lying and flood-prone areas have been advised to remain vigilant and, wherever necessary, move to safer places as advised by local authorities.

Citizens have been urged not to venture into inundated areas and to avoid travelling by country boats and other small vessels across the Brahmaputra and other rivers during this period, as river currents are expected to increase considerably.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall triggered a landslide and flash flood near the NEEPCO area at 43 km in Arunachal Pradesh's Keyi Panyor district on Wednesday, causing significant damage to road infrastructure and disrupting connectivity.

Preliminary reports indicate that large volumes of debris, mud, and rocks engulfed sections of the roadway, rendering the route impassable and affecting vehicular movement.

According to Deputy Commissioner Sweta Nagorkoti, three persons are reported to be missing, and 18 houses in the NEEPCO Colony have been washed away. The helipad had also been damaged, making it unoperational for army or IAF choppers to land to carry out search and rescue operations. However, the administration has roped in SDRF and NDRF.

Heavy and continuous rainfall also triggered major landslides at three separate locations along National Highway 315 (A) in Assam's Dibrugarh district.

The highway connecting Jeypore in Dibrugarh district with Deomali and Khonsa in Tirap district has suffered severe damage after landslides triggered large sections of the road to cave in. All three affected stretches are located near the Kathalguri Beat Office under the Jeypore Forest Range, close to the notorious 'U-turn' point, where nearly half of the hillside road has collapsed into a deep gorge below.

The situation is particularly alarming because the road passes through the Dihing Patkai National Park and had undergone widening and reconstruction only last year. Despite that work, the route has once again become extremely dangerous and narrow in the wake of the fresh landslides.

Authorities have already imposed a night traffic ban along the Jeypore-Kathalguri stretch, prohibiting vehicles from using the road between 6 pm and 6 am as a precautionary measure.

With the monsoon setting in and rain showing no signs of abating, the condition of the highway is likely to deteriorate further in the coming days. Residents and local authorities have urged the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to take up urgent repair work to prevent a complete disruption of connectivity between the two districts.

With inputs from Ripunjoy Das