Bangladesh Imposes Curbs On Shopping Centres, Markets To Manage Power Crisis

The Government of Bangladesh has ordered curbs on shopping centres and markets to deal with the power crisis situation in the country.

The Power Division of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources has ordered keeping shopping malls, markets, and shops open from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM only to conserve energy.

In a memo dated 12th August 2026, the order says, "In light of the subject mentioned above, it is informed that as per the government decision, shopping malls, markets, and shops were previously allowed to remain open until 9:00 PM vide the memo dated 11 June 2026. Effective from 12 August 2026, the government has decided that various shopping malls, markets, and shops will remain open from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM, all illuminated billboards must be switched off by 7:00 PM, and all decorative lighting must remain turned off."

"This time limit will also apply to various ongoing and upcoming fairs/trade fairs and cultural events across the country," the memo adds.

"However, food shops, hospitals, pharmacies, and similar establishments will be exempted from this purview," the memo clarifies, exempting essential services from the newly imposed curbs.

Against the backdrop of the global energy crisis caused by the conflict in the Middle East, the government reduced the working hours of government and private offices by one hour at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on the night of 2 April.

Bangladesh's State Minister for Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Nurul Haque Nur on Wednesday said the ongoing power and energy crisis cannot be blamed on the present government, describing it as a problem inherited from the previous Awami League government, Bangladeshi news agency United News of Bangladesh (UNB) reported.

He added that the volatile situation in the Middle East has further intensified pressure on the government, the UNB report added.

"This new government, which has been in power for only six months, did not formulate the energy policy that created this situation. It is now bearing the brunt of the energy policy adopted during the Awami League era," he said while speaking at a programme organised by the Ex-Forces Association at the Jatiya Press Club, UNB reported.

Bangladesh's state minister for power, energy, and mineral resources, Anindya Islam Amit, said that the government is making all-out efforts to address the ongoing gas and electricity crisis, though he could not give a specific timeline for a full resolution.

Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Iqbal Hassan Mahmood said the government is focusing on exploring domestic gas, utilising gas from Bhola, importing gas from Malaysia and increasing solar power generation to tackle the current crisis in the power and energy sectors.

He also said the country has developed substantial power generation capacity, but the full potential cannot be utilised due to the lack of adequate fuel and transmission infrastructure.

The energy minister also said special emphasis is being placed on solar power to reduce the cost of fuel imports for electricity generation.