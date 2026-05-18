Weather Office Warns Of Heatwave Across Northwest, Central India This Week

Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over the plains of northwest and central India during the week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

In its special bulletin for heatwaves, the department stated that a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by two to three degrees Celsius is likely over many parts of northwest India from Monday to May 24, and by three to four degrees over Chhattisgarh till May 21.

"No significant change in maximum temperatures is likely over Maharashtra and Gujarat, till May 18, followed by a gradual decrease of maximum temperatures by two-three degrees Celsius between May 19 and May 24," said the IMD.

"No significant change in maximum temperatures is likely over the rest of the country till May 24," the department added.

Isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Rajasthan, and east Rajasthan are expected to witness heatwave conditions between Monday and May 24.

In west Uttar Pradesh and east Uttar Pradesh, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions can occur between Tuesday and May 24, according to the IMD.

Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Marathwada, and central Maharashtra are also likely to see heatwave conditions in isolated pockets on different dates between Monday and May 24.

Isolated pockets in Bihar and Telangana are expected to witness heatwave conditions on different dates between Monday and May 21, the IMD said, adding that these conditions can prevail over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam from May 20 to May 24.

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