"We Will Do It": PM Modi's New Slogan To Make India Developed Nation By 2047

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday gave a new slogan -- "We Will Do It" -- for realising the dream of making India a developed country by 2047, saying the goal will be achieved through visionary policies and hard work.

Addressing the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha' on his completion of 25 years as head of government, PM Modi also said that one of the biggest challenges the country faces is the division of society along the lines of votes.

"But when a farmer's field lacks water, does the problem affect only one caste? When there is no electricity, does darkness fall only on one community? The answer is no. If the problem belongs to everyone, the solution must be for everyone," he said.

The prime minister said the dream of a developed India that people are seeing today will surely come true.

"There is no reason for India to stop. A hundred years ago, there were less than 40 crore of us; today, we are more than 140 crore. The 140 crore citizens together will build a developed India by 2047, and we certainly will. We Will Do It," he said.

"Viksit Bharat by 2047: We Will Do It. Top 3 Economy: We Will Do It. Self-reliant: We Will Do It. Global Manufacturing Hub: We Will Do It. Hosting the Olympics: We Will Do It. Step into space: We Will Do It. This energy, this enthusiasm, this confidence is extraordinary," he said.

Referring to Captain Smit Machchhar, an Indian pilot with flydubai who foiled an attempt by his co-pilot to crash an Israel-bound flight despite being stabbed, PM Modi said the world is talking about India's pilot today and a day will come when the world will talk about made-in-India aircraft.

"These goals will be achieved through visionary policies and relentless hard work. India may have challenges, but we also have 140 crore solutions," he said.

PM Modi has been serving continuously as head of government -- first as chief minister of Gujarat for three terms and subsequently as prime minister of India after winning three Lok Sabha elections -- since October 7, 2001.

PM Modi said when he took oath as Gujarat chief minister on October 7, 2001, he never imagined this milestone would come.

"I bow before people of India for their trust in me. For me, people are God; hardworking BJP workers are my strength," he said.

He also expressed gratitude to all colleagues of BJP, NDA & all those who hold immense reverence for democracy.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)