Want To Advance Peace In Manipur': Chief Minister After Meeting PM Modi

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Saturday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during which they discussed various issues concerning the northeastern state.

"Chief Minister of Manipur, Shri @YKhemchandSingh met Prime Minister @narendramodi," the prime minister's office said in a post on 'X'.

The chief minister said it was a privilege to meet the prime minister.

"I deeply appreciate his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to the development of Manipur. Guided by his leadership, our government remains steadfast in its resolve to advance lasting peace, stability, and inclusive prosperity for the people of Manipur," Singh said in a post on X.

The chief minister also said that PM Modi's leadership continues to inspire the BJP government in Manipur for building a peaceful, prosperous and a 'Viksit' Manipur as part of the 'Viksit Bharat'.

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