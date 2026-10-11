PM Modi To Visit Chennai Today, Launch Projects Worth Over Rs 13,000 Crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chennai on Sunday, during which he will launch development projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore.

According to the schedule, the prime minister will ride the Chennai Metro from Porur Bypass Station to Poonamallee Bypass Station and back, and pray at the Jalakandeswarar Temple. He will also attend the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Jaigopal Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya Matriculation Higher Secondary School in the city, an official statement said.

"Development works worth over Rs 13,000 crore will either be launched or have their foundation stones laid in Chennai tomorrow, 11th October," Modi said on X in the evening.

He said he will inaugurate the Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch of the Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase 2, which was built for Rs 4,900 crore.

"Coimbatore and surrounding areas to get new flyovers. Port-related infrastructure in Tamil Nadu to be enhanced. Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre at IIT Madras to be inaugurated," he said.

During his visit, the prime minister will either open or lay the foundation stone for National Highway projects worth around Rs 3,700 crore.

He will inaugurate the 36-kilometre, four-lane Vadugapatti-Therkuvenganallur section of NH-744, which will improve connectivity to key pilgrimage, industrial and commercial centres in the region.

Modi will also inaugurate a 30-kilometre, four-lane Madurai Ring Road section of NH-744A, which will improve traffic movement around Madurai.

The foundation stone will be laid for the four-lane Thiruvarur Bypass on the Nagapattinam-Thanjavur section of NH-83, which will strengthen road connectivity in Thiruvarur and facilitate smoother traffic movement by providing an alternative route around the town.

Railway infrastructure projects worth over Rs 750 crore will also be inaugurated.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)