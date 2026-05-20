"We Should Stop Relying On Allies": Strong Message From DMK's Kanimozhi

Senior DMK leader Kanimozhi has stressed the need to strengthen the party independently rather than relying heavily on allies -- a statement that has now become a major talking point in Tamil Nadu politics.

Her comments came following the party's rout in the recently concluded assembly elections.

The Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam or TVK formed government with the support of several former DMK allies, including the Left parties, VCK, and IUML, which extended their backing to TVK with the consent of the DMK leadership.

Read: They Sniggered At Vijay In 2024. That Was DMK-AIADMK's Biggest Mistake

But following the election results, the relationship between the DMK and Congress became strained. Even DMK president and former Chief Minister MK Stalin reportedly expressed disappointment after newly elected Congress MLAs failed to meet him as a courtesy. The Congress then broke the alliance with the DMK and entered a partnership with the TVK -- a move Stalin's party terned "betrayal".

Read: MK Stalin Predicts Fall Of Vijay Government Soon, Asks DMK To Be Ready

Stalin has formed a committee to identify the reasons behind the party's poor performance. The DMK is also expected to undertake major organisational changes in the coming months.

Though the Left and VCK have extended outside support to Vijay's TVK, DMK alliance calculations are uncertain, with TVK's strong presence in the state. Against this backdrop, Kanimozhi's remarks at a party event in Thoothukudi have drawn significant attention.

Addressing party cadres, she said: "We are in a period to think about allies. We should strengthen ourselves. If we strengthen ourselves, the DMK will be able to win without anyone's support. We will win and show them... prove very soon who we are."

Kanimozhi had reportedly expressed interest in contesting the 2026 assembly election, though permission was denied by the party high command at the time.

Following the recent defeat, sources indicate that she may now be expected to play a much larger role in state politics and efforts to restructure the party.