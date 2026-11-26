Three days after they stood up for Vande Mataram at a Jammu & Kashmir Waqf Board event in Srinagar, a group of Muslim clerics in the Union Territory has apologised and sought "forgiveness from Allah".

The clerics said they had erred by participating in the singing of the national song, which sections of Muslim scholars consider un-Islamic because some of its stanzas invoke the motherland in divine form and refer to Hindu goddesses.

As an act of repentance, the clerics recited the Kalima - the core Islamic declaration of faith - and offered prayers seeking forgiveness.

Dozens of imams and clerics had attended the function on Monday, where Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju was the chief guest. Vande Mataram, with all its six stanzas, was played at the event, which was presided over by Rijiju. J&K Waqf Board Chairperson and BJP leader Dr Darakshan Andrabi also participated in the event.

The participation of clerics and singing of Vande Mataram had triggered a sharp debate in Kashmir. Many Muslims draw a distinction between loving one's country and worshipping it. They argue that the phrase Vande Mataram - "I bow to thee, Mother" - which treats the homeland as a deity, conflicts with the Islamic tenet of monotheism.

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The Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU), an amalgam of various religious organisations headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, had taken strong exception to the playing of the national song Vande Mataram at the Waqf Day ceremony organised by J&K Waqf Board in Srinagar.

The apology by the clerics has now added a new layer to the controversy, raising questions about religious freedom, political pressure, and the space for individual choice in public events.

The BJP has slammed the objection to the national song. "Indians from Kashmir to Kaniyakumari sing national song with pride. Some are upset with the way Vande Mataram is being honoured in Kashmir and they are spreading propaganda. This should not happen," BJP leader Ravinder Raina said.

The Waqf Board has not yet issued a formal statement on the apology.