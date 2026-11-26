Tech giant IBM has decided to stop sponsoring US work visas and green cards for most jobs in its consulting division, which employs over 150,000 people. Affected employees can relocate to another country or leave the company by December 31, 2026.

Thousands of Indian professionals working in the US technology sector could face fresh uncertainty as IBM moves to end visa and green card sponsorship for most positions in its consulting business.

The technology giant has asked affected employees to either continue working for the company from outside the US or leave their jobs by the end of 2026.

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The decision covers IBM Consulting, the company's largest business division, which has more than 150,000 employees globally. However, IBM has not disclosed how many workers will be affected or how many of them are based in the US.

The move is particularly significant for H-1B visa holders and employees waiting for green cards. Many foreign professionals depend on their employers to sponsor their work visas and support their applications for permanent residency in the US.

According to media reports, employees have been given three weeks to decide whether they want to relocate. Those who do not accept an overseas position will be offered three months' severance, with December 31, 2026, set as their last working day.

Why Has IBM Decided To Stop Visa Sponsorship?

IBM has attributed the decision to changing business requirements and the availability of skilled workers.

An IBM spokesperson said the company had been using US high-skilled visa programmes to address talent shortages. However, its participation in these programmes had been declining for several years.

"That participation has been declining for a number of years, and as skill availability and client need have evolved, we have opted to discontinue visa and green card sponsorship for the majority of such roles in IBM Consulting," the spokesperson said.

The company has not announced an end to visa sponsorship across all its businesses. The decision applies to most positions within IBM Consulting.

The consulting business has also faced challenges in maintaining growth. Its performance has remained largely flat since 2024, even as IBM has been reshaping itself into a software-focused company through acquisitions such as Red Hat, HashiCorp and Confluent.

India Could Be A Major Destination For Employees

For employees who want to continue working with IBM, moving to another country is one option.

India could emerge as a major destination for these transfers. A report by Rest of World said IBM's careers portal listed 1,278 consulting vacancies outside the US on November 19.

Of these, 1,125 positions were in India. Singapore had 23 vacancies, while the UK had 18. The company also listed 89 consulting openings in the US.

These vacancies could provide opportunities for some employees looking to continue their careers with IBM outside America. However, the company has not confirmed how many affected workers will be offered overseas positions or whether the available jobs will match their existing roles and compensation.

Relocation could also mean significant changes in salaries, living arrangements and family commitments for employees who have spent years building their lives in the US.

US Visa Rules Add To Uncertainty For Indian Tech Workers

IBM's decision comes at a time when the US administration has increased scrutiny of employment-based immigration programmes.

The H-1B visa programme allows American companies to hire foreign professionals for specialised jobs. Indian technology workers have been among its biggest beneficiaries.

However, the Trump administration has moved to make the programme more restrictive. Its measures include a proposed $100,000 fee for certain new H-1B petitions and changes to the visa selection process that give greater weight to higher-paid positions.

The administration has also stepped up action against companies over alleged misuse of employment-based immigration programmes.

Last month, Microsoft, Adobe and several technology outsourcing companies, including Cognizant, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services, faced restrictions on their participation in the Permanent Labour Certification programme, an important route for foreign workers seeking employment-based green cards.

What Does IBM's Move Mean For Indian Professionals?

The decision could make Indian professionals working in the US reconsider how dependent their careers are on employer-sponsored visas.

Anil Agarwal, Founder and CEO of InCruiter, told NDTV that IBM's move reflected wider changes taking place across the technology industry.

"IBM's move is indicative of wider changes within the tech sector. Businesses are adapting their recruitment processes in response to evolving consumer requirements, labour markets and company objectives. This has particular implications for Indians working in the States as some rely upon company visa provision," Agarwal said.

He said professionals would need to focus on skills that remain relevant as companies change their hiring requirements.

"Nevertheless, I think there is an emphasis that should be placed on developing transferable skills. As a result of both AI and automation, skills relating to new technology, analytical and problem solving capabilities and the delivery of business impact will become ever more highly prized," he said.

Agarwal added that changes in hiring patterns would not necessarily reduce global demand for skilled professionals. "Although companies may alter their geographical recruitment focus, high calibre individuals are likely to remain in demand globally," he added.