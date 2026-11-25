The Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU), an amalgam of religious organisations representing various schools of Islamic thought in Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday objected to the playing of the national song, Vande Mataram, at a Waqf Day ceremony in Srinagar, which was attended by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. The MMU, headed by Kashmir's chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, said it was deliberating on seeking legal opinion and would submit a formal representation to the authorities "seeking an immediate end to the forcible imposition of Vande Mataram at government functions, educational institutions and other public events in Jammu and Kashmir".
At the nub of the row is the song's perceived religious nature, as it refers to India as a motherland in the form of Hindu goddesses. Though this controversy has been there since before Independence, it has gained decibels since last year when the BJP-led central government insisted that not just the first two stanzas, as was the convention, but the entire six stanzas be sung. A Union Home Ministry order of January 28, 2026, mandates the full six-stanza Vande Mataram at specified official functions, before the national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana', and the audience must stand. Also, a 2026 amendment to the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act makes obstructing the singing of Vande Mataram punishable with up to three years in jail, just as it did with Jana Gana Mana originally. Petitions in the Supreme Court have challenged the mandate and the amended law.
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The latest row erupted after it was played at the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board's function earlier this week.
"There was no legal obligation to play Vande Mataram simply because it was an official function, and playing it was optional. Yet the Waqf Board went ahead with it with utter disregard for the fundamental religious beliefs and sensitivities of Kashmiri Muslims, which has caused deep hurt and anguish among people," the statement said.
Glimpse of address by Hon'ble Minister for Minority Affairs @KirenRijiju at the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Day at Convention Centre of Sher-i-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K), Srinagar. https://t.co/ZAyj9AWyWh— National Commission for Minorities (@NCM_GoI) November 25, 2026
The MMU said it's a "fundamental and non-negotiable principle" in Islam that prohibits associating any partner with Allah or attributing divinity to any person, object, land or creation. "While Islam encourages love for one's homeland, it draws a clear distinction between love for one's homeland and its worship or deification. Any expression or practice that attributes divinity to the motherland is contrary to the fundamental Islamic belief of Tawheed [oneness of God] and is, therefore, un-Islamic and impermissible for Muslims," the statement added.
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The body also cited the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), which it said had "categorically clarified the Islamic position on Vande Mataram and strongly opposed its compulsory rendition on both religious and constitutional grounds".
MMU Strongly Condemns Playing of Vande Mataram at Waqf Day Ceremony Raises Concern Over Its Growing Imposition in J&K To seek legal opinion and submit formal representation to authorities against its forcible imposition Reiterates that there can be no compromise on Tawheed and religious freedom Srinagar Nov 25, 2026: Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU) Jammu and Kashmir, the representative amalgam of religious organisations and institutions across various schools of Islamic thought, has taken strong exception to the playing of Vande Mataram at the Waqf Day ceremony organised by the J&K Waqf Board in Srinagar. MMU stated that, as it has categorically made clear on several occasions in the past, the fundamental and non-negotiable principle of Tawheed in islam — the absolute Oneness of Allah. Islam strictly prohibits associating any partner with Allah or attributing divinity to any person, object, land or creation. While Islam encourages love for one's homeland, it draws a clear distinction between love for one's homeland and its worship or deification. Any expression or practice that attributes divinity to the motherland is contrary to the fundamental Islamic belief of Tawheed and is, therefore, un-Islamic and impermissible for Muslims. MMU pointed out that the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has also categorically clarified the Islamic position on Vande Mataram and strongly opposed its compulsory rendition on both religious and constitutional grounds. “It is highly regrettable and unacceptable that Vande Mataram was played at a function organised by the Waqf Board itself, an institution entrusted with safeguarding Muslim religious endowments and their sanctity. There was no legal obligation to play Vande Mataram simply because it was an official function, and playing it was optional . Yet the waqf board went ahead with it with utter disregard for the fundamental religious beliefs and sensitivities of Kashmiri Muslims, which has caused deep hurt and anguish among people MMU expresses grave concern over the increasingly routine inclusion of Vande Mataram at official government functions across Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir, despite the well-known religious reservations of Muslims. Such imposition disregards their religious convictions and constitutional rights and deepens distrust and alienation. In view of the growing seriousness of the issue, MMU is deliberating upon seeking legal opinion in this matter and will also submit a formal representation to the concerned authorities , seeking an immediate end to the forcible imposition of Vande Mataram at government functions, educational institutions and other public events in Jammu and Kashmir, urging respect for the constitutionally guaranteed freedom of faith and conscience. MMU also reminds Muslims, particularly those entrusted with religious responsibilities, of their obligation to uphold the fundamental principles of Islam, irrespective of any pressure, position or consideration. MMU once again makes it unequivocally clear that on matters of faith, particularly the cardinal principle of Tawheed, there can be neither ambiguity nor compromise.— Mirwaiz Manzil-Office of Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir (@mirwaizmanzil) November 25, 2026
The MMU also expressed concern over the "increasingly routine" inclusion of Vande Mataram at official government functions across Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir "despite the well-known religious reservations of Muslims".
Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari said the song should have been left out of the programme. "Muslims have reservations over singing of Vande Mataram. I think singing of Vande Mataram should have been avoided during the Waqf function. I fail to understand why it was included," he said.
Bashir Ahmad of the state's ruling National Conference accused the BJP of using the song for political ends. "As elections in UP are around the corner, the BJP is deliberately trying to instigate people by making them sing Vande Mataram," he said.
"The Waqf Board is a religious organisation. I am not in favour of singing Vande Mataram during a Waqf Board function," he added.
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He also referred to an earlier instance involving Darakhshan Andrabi, a senior BJP leader who has chaired the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board since March 2022. "A few months back, Darakhshan Andrabi stoked controversy by engraving the [national] emblem on the foundation stone of the renovated Hazratbal shrine, and now by making them sing Vande Mataram," he said. In September 2025, worshippers at Srinagar's Hazratbal shrine damaged a newly installed renovation plaque bearing her name, objecting to the national emblem Ashoka Pillar carved into it.
Neither the Waqf Board nor Minister Rijiju had reacted to the row over the singing of Vande Mataram at the time of filing of this report.
Monday's Waqf Day celebrations, the first in Jammu and Kashmir, were held at the Convention Centre of the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) in Srinagar. Rijiju was the chief guest. BJP leader Satish Poonia and National Conference MP Mian Altaf Ahmed also attended.
#WATCH | Srinagar: J&K Waqf Board Chairperson Dr Darakhshan Andrabi says, "... Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has encouraged the Waqf Board and inaugurated various initiatives, which is a matter of great pride for us... With the vision of Prime Minister Modi Ji and the encouragement of our Union Minister, you have witnessed that, for the first time in history, Waqf Day has been celebrated on such a grand scale..."— ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2026
Addressing the event, Rijiju announced an additional six months for Waqf property registration and said the government would ask the Supreme Court to allow more time. "The government has no intention of forcibly seizing anyone's land or property simply because they could not produce the necessary documentation. That is not our objective; our goal is to rectify the system," Rijiju said.
Earlier that day, Rijiju inaugurated projects at the Hazratbal shrine, including a prayer hall for women, a guest house and a museum, along with Waqf Board chairperson Andrabi. He also laid the foundation for the Bibi Halima College of Nursing and Medical Technology, which the Waqf Board runs.
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