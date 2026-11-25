The Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU), an amalgam of religious organisations representing various schools of Islamic thought in Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday objected to the playing of the national song, Vande Mataram, at a Waqf Day ceremony in Srinagar, which was attended by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. The MMU, headed by Kashmir's chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, said it was deliberating on seeking legal opinion and would submit a formal representation to the authorities "seeking an immediate end to the forcible imposition of Vande Mataram at government functions, educational institutions and other public events in Jammu and Kashmir".

At the nub of the row is the song's perceived religious nature, as it refers to India as a motherland in the form of Hindu goddesses. Though this controversy has been there since before Independence, it has gained decibels since last year when the BJP-led central government insisted that not just the first two stanzas, as was the convention, but the entire six stanzas be sung. A Union Home Ministry order of January 28, 2026, mandates the full six-stanza Vande Mataram at specified official functions, before the national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana', and the audience must stand. Also, a 2026 amendment to the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act makes obstructing the singing of Vande Mataram punishable with up to three years in jail, just as it did with Jana Gana Mana originally. Petitions in the Supreme Court have challenged the mandate and the amended law.

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The latest row erupted after it was played at the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board's function earlier this week.

"There was no legal obligation to play Vande Mataram simply because it was an official function, and playing it was optional. Yet the Waqf Board went ahead with it with utter disregard for the fundamental religious beliefs and sensitivities of Kashmiri Muslims, which has caused deep hurt and anguish among people," the statement said.

The MMU said it's a "fundamental and non-negotiable principle" in Islam that prohibits associating any partner with Allah or attributing divinity to any person, object, land or creation. "While Islam encourages love for one's homeland, it draws a clear distinction between love for one's homeland and its worship or deification. Any expression or practice that attributes divinity to the motherland is contrary to the fundamental Islamic belief of Tawheed [oneness of God] and is, therefore, un-Islamic and impermissible for Muslims," the statement added.

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The body also cited the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), which it said had "categorically clarified the Islamic position on Vande Mataram and strongly opposed its compulsory rendition on both religious and constitutional grounds".

The MMU also expressed concern over the "increasingly routine" inclusion of Vande Mataram at official government functions across Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir "despite the well-known religious reservations of Muslims".

Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari said the song should have been left out of the programme. "Muslims have reservations over singing of Vande Mataram. I think singing of Vande Mataram should have been avoided during the Waqf function. I fail to understand why it was included," he said.

Bashir Ahmad of the state's ruling National Conference accused the BJP of using the song for political ends. "As elections in UP are around the corner, the BJP is deliberately trying to instigate people by making them sing Vande Mataram," he said.

"The Waqf Board is a religious organisation. I am not in favour of singing Vande Mataram during a Waqf Board function," he added.

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He also referred to an earlier instance involving Darakhshan Andrabi, a senior BJP leader who has chaired the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board since March 2022. "A few months back, Darakhshan Andrabi stoked controversy by engraving the [national] emblem on the foundation stone of the renovated Hazratbal shrine, and now by making them sing Vande Mataram," he said. In September 2025, worshippers at Srinagar's Hazratbal shrine damaged a newly installed renovation plaque bearing her name, objecting to the national emblem Ashoka Pillar carved into it.

Neither the Waqf Board nor Minister Rijiju had reacted to the row over the singing of Vande Mataram at the time of filing of this report.

Monday's Waqf Day celebrations, the first in Jammu and Kashmir, were held at the Convention Centre of the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) in Srinagar. Rijiju was the chief guest. BJP leader Satish Poonia and National Conference MP Mian Altaf Ahmed also attended.

Addressing the event, Rijiju announced an additional six months for Waqf property registration and said the government would ask the Supreme Court to allow more time. "The government has no intention of forcibly seizing anyone's land or property simply because they could not produce the necessary documentation. That is not our objective; our goal is to rectify the system," Rijiju said.

Earlier that day, Rijiju inaugurated projects at the Hazratbal shrine, including a prayer hall for women, a guest house and a museum, along with Waqf Board chairperson Andrabi. He also laid the foundation for the Bibi Halima College of Nursing and Medical Technology, which the Waqf Board runs.