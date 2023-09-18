Water Level Of Jhelum River Of J&K Drops To 70-Year Low To Less Rainfall

Officials said the valley hasn't received sufficient rainfall for last two months (Representational)

The persisting dry weather across the valley has brought down the water level in Jhelum to a 70-year low in the month of September, said officials.

According to officials, the valley has been witnessing dry weather for more than a month, which has complicated the problems of water scarcity and irrigation for the farmers.

While the southern parts of the valley recorded rainfall last week on Friday and Saturday, the central and north parts of the valley continue to reel under dry weather conditions.

Official records also suggest that the water level at Ram Munshi Bagh had dropped to 2.15 feet.

Officials said the water level at both these points is also the lowest recorded in the recent past and that the lowest water level recorded in Jhelum in the month of September so far has been 0 feet in the years 2019 and 2021.

They said the valley has not received sufficient rainfall for the last two months due to which the water body has almost dried up.

"In July, we received good rainfall and at the time a flood alert was issued. The valley has been witnessing a dry now for the last three months. Jhelum, which is the main water body, has almost dried up at many places," Field Officer Fisheries Department, Baljeet Singh said.

Mukhtar Ahmad Deputy Director MET while talking to ANI said, "The valley has witnessed one of the driest September this year. It's the second highest temperature this year since 1934 during the month of September. It was all because of the extended dry weather."

"September never used to be drier like this before. The valley has not recorded rains for a long time now, which affected Jhelum drastically," he said.

The residents who are living along banks and in houseboats also said they have witnessed this phenomenon for the first time.

"During autumn and winter, the water level drops in Jhelum but this is probably the lowest water level we have witnessed so far. Currently, the surface of the river is visible," said Hilal Ahmad, a resident of Rajbagh.

