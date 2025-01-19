Watch: Women Delegation From Italy Sings Ram Bhajan. Yogi Adityanath Present

Amid the ongoing celebrations for the Mahakumbh Mela and the arrival of people from foreign countries, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met a delegation from Italy. Founder and trainer of Meditation and Yoga Center in Italy, Mahi Guruji along with his followers made a courtesy visit to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow today.

The women who returned from Prayagraj Mahakumbh recited Ramayana, Shiv Tandava and several bhajans in front of the Chief Minister.

Over 1.7 million pilgrims visited the Mahakumbh Mela on Sunday as of 8:00 AM, according to official data released by the Uttar Pradesh government.

On the seventh day of the Maha Kumbh, among a congregation of over 1.7 million devotees gathered at the Sangam Triveni, 10 lakh Kalpvasis and 7.02 lakh pilgrims took a holy dip by 8 AM.

Earlier today, devotees gathered in the Maha Kumbh Mela amid the layer of dense fog engulfed the area. The inclement weather conditions don't seem to have an effect on the footfall of pilgrims.

As of January 18, more than 77.2 million pilgrims have taken a dip at the Sangam Triveni.

The footfall of the pilgrims is expected to increase in the upcoming days as four key Shahi Snans are yet to come.

Maha Kumbh Mela began on January 13 and will continue until February 26. The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

Meanwhile, spiritual leader Morari Bapu arrived in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday and said that he is very excited for the ongoing Maha Kumbh.

He said, "...I am very happy and I have arrived for 'katha' at the Mahakumbh. The arrangements for the Mahakumbh are very good. I am very excited as it is a very big festival for the 'Sanatan Dharma' and Spiritual world..."

The Maha Kumbh Mela has been witnessing a huge influx of devotees with some notable names participating in the event.

Devotees, both Indian and foreign, immersed themselves in the sacred tradition, contributing to the world's largest spiritual gathering. The atmosphere around the Triveni Sangam was filled with devotion as foreign pilgrims joined in the spiritual energy of the Mela.

