Watch: UP School Teachers Couldn't Read In English During Test, Suspended

Two teachers of a government school in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao were suspended for not being able to read a few lines in English from a book during an inspection.

District Magistrate Devendra Kumar Pandey issued instructions on Saturday to suspend the two teachers at a school in Sikandarpur Sarausi.

The inspection took place on November 28.

Speaking to media, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Pradeep Kumar Pandey had said, "An inspection was done by District Magistrate Devendra Kumar Pandey, and I was also part of the inspection. In Classes 6 and 8, when the lessons were asked to be read in Hindi, most students were able to do that. But when the students were made to read in English, then most of them failed. Even some teachers failed to do so."

"The District Magistrate asked the teachers that if they themselves could not read in English then how would they teach the students," he added.