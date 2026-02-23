Maharashtra Teacher Assaults 30 Students Over Bent Motorcycle Number Plate

A teacher at Christ International School near Ahmedpur in Maharashtra's Latur, allegedly assaulted over 30 students and fellow staff members after finding the number plate of his motorcycle bent.

Images from the school showed students with severe red welts across their arms and legs.

Principal Zeba Nader immediately suspended the accused teacher, Ujwal Soni, and handed him over to the police, where a formal case has been registered.

"On Saturday night, our teacher, Ujwal Soni was preparing for his class. At 10 o'clock, as soon as the prep was over, he came and saw that some of his students were going to the hostel, and his bike was parked there, and the bike did not start. He got angry and asked the students, who did it. In frustration, he beat the students," the Principal said.

"We did not let the students face any problem. Whatever happened, we immediately took action. And we terminated that teacher. Then we called the police. We handed him over to the police and also filed an FIR against him," the Principal added.