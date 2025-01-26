Watch: UP Tableau At Republic Day Parade Celebrates Maha Kumbh

With depictions of 'Samudra Manthan', 'Amrit Kalash' and holy men bathing on the banks of Sangam, the Republic Day tableau of Uttar Pradesh celebrated the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and showcased a metaphorical confluence of 'virasat' and 'vikas'.

The tableau drew cheers from the crowd as it rolled down the Kartavya Path here during the ceremonial parade on Sunday.

Billed as one of the biggest gatherings of humanity on earth, Maha Kumbh 2025 began on January 13 and will culminate on February 26.

While 75 years of enactment of the Constitution is the focus of 76th Republic Day celebrations, the theme for the tableaux is 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas'.

The tableau of Uttar Pradesh showcases the grandeur of Maha Kumbh 2025, portraying a metaphorical 'Sangam' of 'virasat' and 'vikas'.

Leading the display is an impressive replica of the 'Amrit Kalash' tilted forward, symbolising the flow of the sacred 'Amritdhara'. Surrounding it, seers and saints have been depicted blowing conch shells, performing 'snan' at Sangam, and engaging in meditation, while devotees immerse themselves in the holy waters of the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati.

On the panel of the trailer, the 'akharas', and devotees going for the 'Amrit snan' are depicted through murals and LED screens, according to a description of the tableau shared by Defence Ministry officials earlier.

At its core, the mythical tale of 'Samudra Manthan' has been vividly depicted, symbolising the profound historical and cultural significance of the Maha Kumbh. On its back side, 14 gems that emerged from the churning of the ocean, have been depicted, it said.

"It is a matter of honour and great pride that Maha Kumbh, our great heritage will be showcased on Kartavya Path while the religious gathering is currently underway in Prayagraj," Ram Manohar Tripathi, deputy director in the Department of Information & Public Relations of Uttar Pradesh government said on January 22, during a preview of the Republic Day tableau here.

"With depictions of 'Samudra Manthan', 'Amrit Kalash' and holy men bathing on the banks of the confluence, people will get a feel of 'Sangam' during the Republic Day Parade. And, this tableau also depicts various development initiatives of the UP government, thus it is sort of a 'sangam' of 'virasat' and 'vikas'," he had told PTI.

A troupe of artistes dressed in traditional attire walked while another person blew a conch and a few others played 'damru', walking along side the state tableau. The Maha Kumbh is held every 12 years in Prayagraj.

Highlighting the robust technological and digital preparations for Maha Kumbh, the tableau also showcases the state-of-the-art Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) for efficient security and crowd management at the Kumbh.

