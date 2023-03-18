Watch: Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi Meet Amit Shah After Oscar Win

Ram Charan described 'Naatu Naatu' as the song of the people of India

After a glorious win at the Oscars, team 'RRR' is back in India and continues to celebrate the victory.

On Friday, one of the main leads of the magnum opus Ram Charan and his father Chiranjeevi met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

Ram Charan greeted the Home Minister with a bouquet of flowers and a traditional silk stole. Amit Shah then extended his heartiest congratulatory message to Ram Charan and felicitated him with a red silk stole as well.

If reports are to be believed, Ram Charan is also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi soon.

Ram Charan reached the capital earlier in the day to a grand welcome by his fans at the airport.

A sea of fans carried banners, and posters with his name and photos on them to welcome the actor back to his country after his film RRR's track Naatu Naatu won Best Original song at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

Ram Charan was all smiles and kept folding his hands and waving as he exit the airport and made his way to his car. His wife Upasana was also papped along with him.

The actor made sure to greet his fans through the sunroof of his car.

Speaking to reporters stationed outside the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Ram Charan said, "I am pleased and happy. Thank you, everyone. We are proud of M.M Keeravani, S.S. Rajamouli and Chandrabose. Because of their hard work, we went to the red carpet and brought Oscar for India."

Ram Charan described 'Naatu Naatu' as the song of the people of India.

"I thank all the fans and people from North to South and East to West parts of India for watching RRR and making the 'Naatu Naatu' song a superhit. Naatu Naatu was not our song it was the song of the people of India. It gave us an avenue for the Oscars," he added.

Earlier during the early hours of Friday, RRR director SS Rajamouli and Naatu Naatu composer M.M. Keeravaani returned to Hyderbad after attending the Oscars ceremony.

'Naatu Naatu' was the first Telugu song to be nominated in the 'Original Song' category at the Oscars. It won the award trumping big names such as Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and composer along with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan were also present at the big event.





(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)