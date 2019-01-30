Watch: PM Modi Pauses Speech After Cameraman Faints, Asks For Ambulance

The cameraman was immediately rushed to a hospital, and the incident left Twitter buzzing with praise for PM Modi

All India | | Updated: January 30, 2019 17:52 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped his speech at the inauguration of a new terminal building in Surat.


Surat: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped his speech at the inauguration of a new terminal building in Surat today after a cameraman covering the event fainted. In a video of the incident, he is seen asking for an ambulance to be arranged for the cameraman.

PM Modi had just inaugurated the new terminal building of Surat airport when he noticed the cameraman, identified as Kishan Ramolia, had fainted. In a video shared by news agency ANI, the PM is seen asking officers and Special Protection Group or SPG personnel to arrange for an ambulance.

Watch the incident below:

The cameraman was immediately rushed to a hospital, and the incident left Twitter buzzing with praise for the prime minister.

Mr Ramolia also thanked PM Modi. "I had no water since morning as it wasn't allowed to be carried inside, so I fainted. It's good that PM was paying attention to his surroundings during his speech, he noticed me falling down and asked officers to help me," he said.

This incident occurred just days after Congress president Rahul Gandhi was seen rushing to help a photographer who tripped and fell in Odisha.

