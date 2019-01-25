Watch: Rahul Gandhi Helps Photographer Who Fell At Airport. Twitter In A Flap

The incident took place at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar

A photographer covering Rahul Gandhi's arrival in Odisha on Friday tripped and fell at the airport. Images show the Congress president rushing down the steps to help him up.

The incident took place at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar. Hours later, Rahul Gandhi attended an Odisha dialogue.

As the photographer suddenly fell backwards, security personnel surrounding Rahul Gandhi also rushed to help. Some initially thought at the commotion that it was the Congress chief who was hurt.

In images on social media, Mr Gandhi was seen holding the photographer and helping him up before going back.

The episode fueled a buzz on Twitter. Watch the incident here:

#WATCH Congress President Rahul Gandhi checks on a photographer who tripped and fell at Bhubaneswar Airport, Odisha. pic.twitter.com/EusYlzlRDn - ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2019

Twitter was abuzz with reactions with some lauding the Congress chief's gesture.

Congress President #RahulGandhi rushes in to help a photographer who tripped and fell at Bhubaneswar Airport.



That's my kind of leader!#RahulGandhiInOdisha#RahulOdishaVisitpic.twitter.com/l53pNIntPV - Rofl Republic (@i_theindian) January 25, 2019

Many compared it to the time when a police officer collapsed as PM Modi was speaking on stage.

In Odisha today, unfortunately a photographer slipped & fell off the pavement and @RahulGandhi hurriedly rushed to help him, leaving everything aside & rightly so.



In contrast, when a police officer passed out standing next to @narendramodi he pretended as if nothing happened. pic.twitter.com/rNq4uGtKER - Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) January 25, 2019

Mr Gandhi's visit to Odisha comes close on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's back-to-back visits to the state.