Watch: Rahul Gandhi Helps Photographer Who Fell At Airport. Twitter In A Flap

In images on social media, Rahul Gandhi was seen holding the photographer and helping him up before going back.

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 25, 2019 16:32 IST
The incident took place at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar


Bhubaneswar: 

A photographer covering Rahul Gandhi's arrival in Odisha on Friday tripped and fell at the airport. Images show the Congress president rushing down the steps to help him up.

The incident took place at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar. Hours later, Rahul Gandhi attended an Odisha dialogue.

As the photographer suddenly fell backwards, security personnel surrounding Rahul Gandhi also rushed to help. Some initially thought at the commotion that it was the Congress chief who was hurt.

In images on social media, Mr Gandhi was seen holding the photographer and helping him up before going back.

The episode fueled a buzz on Twitter. Watch the incident here:

 Twitter was abuzz with reactions with some lauding the Congress chief's gesture.

 Many compared it to the time when a police officer collapsed as PM Modi was speaking on stage.

Mr Gandhi's visit to Odisha comes close on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's back-to-back visits to the state.

