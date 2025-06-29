"Warm Temperature" In Cabin, Air India Tokyo-Delhi Flight Diverted To Kolkata

An Air India flight on Sunday was diverted to Kolkata due to "persistent warm temperature experienced in the cabin", said the airline.

Flight 357, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, was headed to Delhi from Haneda Airport, but had to make a "precautionary stop" in Kolkata and is currently undergoing checks.

"Air India flight AI357 operating from Haneda to Delhi on 29 June 2025 made a precautionary diversion to Kolkata due to persistent warm temperature experienced in the cabin. The aircraft landed safely into Kolkata and is currently undergoing checks," said Air India.

The airline said all "necessary support" is being provided to passengers to "minimise the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen diversion".

"Alternative arrangements are being made to fly our passengers to Delhi at the earliest. We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers," the airline added.

