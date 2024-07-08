'Want To Assure Delhiites Yamuna Won't Be Flooded This Time': AAP Minister

"The Irrigation and Flood Control department has made all preparations," he said (File)

Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday said Yamuna will not be flooded this time as the government has made all preparations to tackle any flood situation.

Talking to PTI Videos, the minister said Delhi is in a safe zone till the time the discharge from Hathnkund Barrage is below one lakh cusec.

"If the discharge from the barrage rises above one lakh cusec, the first level of warning is triggered. As of there, there is no cause of worry for Delhiites. The Irrigation and Flood Control department has made all preparations. I want to assure Delhiites that Yamuna will not be flooded this time," he added.

The water level of the Yamuna in Delhi reached its highest level in the last 70 years on July 17 last year at 208.66 metres, much above the danger level.

In 1978, the water level had reached 207.49 metres. Last year, rising water levels of the Yamuna, caused flooding in several areas close to its banks.

