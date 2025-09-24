Poll Body "Duty-Bound To Respond": AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj On "Vote Chori" Claims

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) is duty-bound to respond to allegations of "vote chori" (vote theft) made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

While talking to ANI, Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "Even if an ordinary person levels any allegation based on facts, as a constitutional body, the Election Commission is duty-bound to respond. If even a labourer asks a question under RTI, whether it is the Prime Minister's Office or the office of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, it is the law of this country to provide an answer."

He further added, "The way RTI is being twisted and manipulated, people of the country are realising that somewhere vote theft has happened on a large scale, which the Election Commission is trying to cover up."

Earlier, reacting to Rahul Gandhi's fresh allegations of vote theft, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Vice President Prasanna Acharya also urged the Election Commission to address the claims transparently without political bias.

Speaking to ANI, the BJD leader stated that it is the duty and responsibility of the Election Commission to clarify the issue; otherwise, the entire country will be in doubt and suspicion.

Mr Acharya said, "Rahul Gandhi is raising very serious issues that cannot be overlooked. It is a serious allegation against the Election Commission. The EC should reply to this allegation. Otherwise, the entire country will be in doubt and suspicion. The EC, without retaliating in a political manner, should give a proper answer to the allegations..."

"We have also filed a petition because we have doubts about the free and fair conduct of the election and the preparation of the voter list. It is the duty and responsibility of the EC to clarify it to the utmost satisfaction of the voters of this country. Without doing that, if the Election Commission behaves and answers like a political party, then that is unfortunate..." he added.

Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut reiterated Rahul Gandhi's "vote theft" allegations, claiming that nearly 90 per cent of the Mahayuti MLAs in Maharashtra have won due to "vote chori."

Mr Raut's comments followed Rahul Gandhi's recent claims of "vote theft" involving approximately 6,000 votes in Karnataka's Aland Assembly constituency.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier held a press conference in New Delhi on September 18, accusing Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of "protecting vote chors." Gandhi alleged that the CEC is fully aware of fraudulent activities involving the deletion and addition of fake voters in the electoral rolls. He claimed to possess "10 per cent proof" of the Chief Election Commissioner's complicity in shielding "vote chors" (vote thieves).

