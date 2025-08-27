Manish Sisodia Praises Saurabh Bharadwaj's "Bravery" After 18-Hour Long Raid

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Wednesday hailed the "courage and bravery" of party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj for being "steadfast" even after "18-hour-long" Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids at his residence.

In a social media post on X, Mr Sisodia posted a video of both leaders meeting each other following ED raids.

The video was captioned, "My brother Saurabh Bhardwaj, steadfast even after 18 hours of E.D. raid and conspiracies... his courage and bravery are an example for us. We are one family, and as long as we stand together, no lies or conspiracies can bend us."

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) concluded its search at the residence of Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bhardwaj on Wednesday morning, a day after launching raids in connection with a money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in hospital construction projects in the national capital.

The raids began on Tuesday early morning at 13 locations, including Mr Bhardwaj's residence, across the Delhi-NCR region, based on a certain tip-off in connection with the case.

The search operations were carried out under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

Earlier, Delhi Leader of Opposition and AAP leader Atishi alleged that the Enforcement Directorate's 20-hour search at the residence of Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bhardwaj was aimed at diverting attention.

She added that the BJP is "scared" of AAP.

Speaking to ANI, Atishi said, "ED carried out a search at the residence of Saurabh Bharadwaj for 20 hours. Why was a raid carried out at the residence of Saurabh Bharadwaj?... These raids were carried out just to divert attention...The strength of AAP is that it never bows down, and that's why the BJP is scared of AAP."

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha accused the agency of harassing Bhardwaj's family in what he described as "political revenge."

Speaking to ANI, Sanjeev Jha said, "...It has been 17 hours and the ED team is carrying out the search...What is the ED investigating?... They want to scare us... Family of (Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bhardwaj) is being harassed only out of political revenge..."

Delhi AAP State General Secretary Adil Ahmad Khan also questioned the purpose of the investigation and accused the BJP of plotting against Saurabh Bhardwaj.

"ED has been raiding the residence of Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bhardwaj for the last 16-17 hours... What are they investigating?... Is BJP plotting against Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bhardwaj?... We will not be afraid... They will never be able to suppress the voice of AAP," Mr Khan said.

