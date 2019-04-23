Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Phase 3 Live Updates: Voting In 117 Seats; PM Modi, Amit Shah Vote Today

New Delhi:
Lok Sabha phase 3: 117 seats across 13 states and two union territories are voting today.
Nearly 18.5 crore voters in Gujarat, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Tripura and Union Territories Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu will decide who will represent them in the parliament for the next five years. The voting time for Phase 3 elections is from 7 am to 6 pm.
The presidents of two of India's biggest parties - the BJP and Congress -- are among the key candidates in the third phase. While BJP's Amit Shah is making his Lok Sabha election debut from Gujarat's Gandhinagar, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Kerala's Wayanaud, which is his second seat apart from family bastion Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.
Other key candidates include Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, who is contesting from Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh and his brother Shivpal Yadav, who is contesting as Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) candidate from Firozabad. Supriya Sule, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar's daughter, is contesting from Baramati in Maharashtra.
In Bihar, Adhikar Party-Loktantrik (JAP-L) chief Pappu Yadav is taking on RJD's Sharad Yadav in Madhepura. Puri is witnessing a triangular fight between BJD's Pinaki Mishra, BJP's Sambit Patra and Congress's Satya Prakash Nayak.
Polling in East Tripura seat was postponed to today from April 18 after the poll body found that law and order situation there was not conducive for holding free and fair polls.
Here are the live updates for Phase 3 of Lok Sabha elections 2019:
With this phase, polling will be over in six states and 302 of the 542 Lok Sabha seats. The rest of the seats will vote in the four remaining phases will May 19.
Phase 3 elections: BJP chief Amit Shah is contesting from Gandhinagar
BJP chief Amit Shah at a polling booth in Ranip in Ahmedabad. Mr Shah is making his Lok Sabha election debut today.
He replaced LK Advani as the party nominee from Gandhinagar, is among the 370 candidates vying for the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat. All seats were won by the BJP in the last election, but the Congress, buoyed by their good showing in the 2017 assembly election, is ready for a tough fight.
Elections 20119: BJP won 62 of the 117 third phase seats in 2014
The BJP's performance in this phase will be crucial in deciding its political fortunes. It had won 62 of the 117 third phase seats in 2014.
The Congress had won 16 seats, while the remaining seats were divided between Biju Janata Dal (6), Communist Party of India- Marxist (7), Nationalist Congress Party (4), Samajwadi Party (3), Shiv Sena (2), Rashtriya Janata Dal (2), All India United Democratic Front (2), Indian Union Muslim League (2), Lok Janshakti Party (1), People's Democratic Party (1), Revolutionary Socialist Party (1), Kerala Congress-Mani (1), Communist Party of India (1), Swabhimani Paksha (1) and Trinamool Congress (1). Three seats were won by Independent candidates.
Phase 3 elections: PM Modi meets his mother at her residence in Gandhinagar
PM Modi meets his mother at her residence in Gandhinagar. He will cast vote in Ahmedabad, shortly.
Phase 3 elections: Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti is contesting from Anantnag
In a first, election for a single parliamentary constituency in Jammu and Kashmir is being held in three phases. Today is the first phase of polling in the terror-hit Anantnag seat. The constituency, spread over four districts of south Kashmir, is considered a huge security challenge and more than 30,000 security personnel have been deployed for today's polling.
Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti is contesting from Anantnag against state Congress state chief GA Mir and National Conference candidate Justice (Retired) Husnain Masoodi.
BS Yeddyurappa's son votes at a polling booth in Shimoga. Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka is seeing a clear contest between Yeddyurappa's son BY Raghavendra and JD-S candidate Madhu Bangarappa.
Lok Sabha Elections: About 18.56 crore voters are eligible for voting in the third phase
About 18.56 crore voters across 13 states and two union territories are eligible for voting in the third phase, for which 2.10 lakh polling booths/stations have been set up.
Voters at a polling booth in Kalpetta in Wayanad, Kerala. All eyes are on the parliamentary constituency on the slopes of the Western Ghats, chosen by Congress President Rahul Gandhi to seek people's mandate, besides his family bastion Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.
Elections 2019: Amit Shah makes Lok Sabha election debut from Gandhinagar
The presidents of two of India's biggest parties - the BJP and Congress -- are among the key candidates in the third phase. While BJP's Amit Shah is making his Lok Sabha election debut from Gujarat's Gandhinagar, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Kerala's Wayanaud, which is his second seat apart from family bastion Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.
Phase 3 of Lok Sabha elections: Voting in all seats in Gujarat, Kerala
117 seats across 13 states and two Union Territories are voting today. Among the states are Gujarat and Kerala, where voting is being held in all seats. Half of Karnataka is also voting today.
Elections 2019: PM Modi appeals to voters to vote in "record numbers"
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to vote in record numbers in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections today. "Your vote is precious and will shape the direction our nation takes in the years to come," PM Modi tweeted this morning.
PM Modi said he will be voting in Ahmedabad in a short while from now.
Lok Sabha Polling officers at booth in Sayajigunj of Vadodara, Gujarat. Voting for the third phase of elections begins at 7 AM today.
Other key candidates include Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, who is contesting from Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh and his brother Shivpal Yadav, who is contesting as Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) candidate from Firozabad. Supriya Sule, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar's daughter, is contesting from Baramati in Maharashtra.
The presidents of two of India's biggest parties - the BJP and Congress -- are among the key candidates in the third phase. While BJP's Amit Shah is making his Lok Sabha election debit from Gujarat's Gandhinagar, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Kerala's Wayanaud, which is his second seat apart from family bastion Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.