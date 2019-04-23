Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Phase 3 Live Updates: Voting In 117 Seats; PM Modi, Amit Shah Vote Today

Lok Sabha phase 3: 117 seats across 13 states and two union territories are voting today.

Nearly 18.5 crore voters in Gujarat, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Tripura and Union Territories Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu will decide who will represent them in the parliament for the next five years. The voting time for Phase 3 elections is from 7 am to 6 pm.

The presidents of two of India's biggest parties - the BJP and Congress -- are among the key candidates in the third phase. While BJP's Amit Shah is making his Lok Sabha election debut from Gujarat's Gandhinagar, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Kerala's Wayanaud, which is his second seat apart from family bastion Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

Other key candidates include Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, who is contesting from Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh and his brother Shivpal Yadav, who is contesting as Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) candidate from Firozabad. Supriya Sule, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar's daughter, is contesting from Baramati in Maharashtra.

In Bihar, Adhikar Party-Loktantrik (JAP-L) chief Pappu Yadav is taking on RJD's Sharad Yadav in Madhepura. Puri is witnessing a triangular fight between BJD's Pinaki Mishra, BJP's Sambit Patra and Congress's Satya Prakash Nayak.

Polling in East Tripura seat was postponed to today from April 18 after the poll body found that law and order situation there was not conducive for holding free and fair polls.

Here are the live updates for Phase 3 of Lok Sabha elections 2019: