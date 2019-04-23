Election 2019 Phase 3: Live Updates From 7 Key States - Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, UP, Bengal, Bihar

The third and the biggest phase of national elections is being held today in 117 parliamentary constituencies across 13 states and two union territories. Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal are the seven key states voting today. Polling is being held in all of Gujarat, which has 26 parliamentary constituencies, and Kerala that has 20 Lok Sabha seats.
The party chiefs of two national parties - the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress - are among the key candidates in this phase. BJP chief Amit Shah is contesting from Gujarat's Gandhinagar; he has replaced veteran leader LK Advani. Congress president Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Kerala's Wayanad, his second seat besides Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, which is Congress stronghold.
Here are the live updates of Lok Sabha elections phase 3 voting in key states:
PM Modi meets his mother at her residence in Gujarat's Gandhinagar before he casts his vote
#WATCH PM Narendra Modi meets his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence in Gandhinagar and takes her blessings. #Gujaratpic.twitter.com/uRGsGX0fcw- ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019
#ElectionsWithNDTV | Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at a booth in Kannur, where it's a 3-cornered contest between CPM's Sreemathi, Congress' K Sudhakaran and BJP's CK Padmanabhan #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/TRk06bC3eW- NDTV (@ndtv) April 23, 2019
Ex-Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa visited a temple this morning before the voting for third phase began in 14 parliamentary seats of the state. "Participate in the festival of democracy," he later tweeted.
I appeal all the voters of Karnataka to participate in this festival of democracy. Let us cast our vote to uphold our culture, tradition while moving ahead towards development and becoming a world leader.#EveryVoteForModi- Chowkidar B.S. Yeddyurappa (@BSYBJP) April 23, 2019
Former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa's son reached a polling booth in Karnataka's Shimoga this morning to cast his vote. He is the BJP's candidate in the parliamentary constituency contesting against Janata Dal Secular candidate Madhu Bangarappa, son of the late S Bangarappa, ex-Karnataka chief minister
Before he votes in the third phase of national elections, PM Modi arrives at his mother's residence in Gandhinagar, where BJP president Amit Shah is the party candidate this time
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people across the country to "vote in record numbers" in phase 3 of general elections. He will be voting shortly from his home state, Gujarat, shortly, he said. PM Modi will vote from Ahmedabad.
Urging all those voting in today's Third Phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to do so in record numbers. Your vote is precious and will shape the direction our nation takes in the years to come.- Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 23, 2019
I'll be voting in Ahmedabad in a short while from now.
Voters queue up outside a polling booth in Kalpetta in Kerala's Wayanad where Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is contesting for the first time.
Among the key states voting today are also Maharashtra and Karnataka. In Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance is contesting against the Congress-NCP alliance. 14 parliamentary seats in the state are voting here in the third phase. In Karnataka, where Congress and the JDS teamed up to form a government after a hung assembly last year, the BJP will give their alliance a tough fight.14 constituencies poll here.