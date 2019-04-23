Election 2019 Phase 3: Live Updates From 7 Key States - Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, UP, Bengal, Bihar

Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3: Voting is being held in 117 parliamentary seats today.

The third and the biggest phase of national elections is being held today in 117 parliamentary constituencies across 13 states and two union territories. Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal are the seven key states voting today. Polling is being held in all of Gujarat, which has 26 parliamentary constituencies, and Kerala that has 20 Lok Sabha seats.

The party chiefs of two national parties - the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress - are among the key candidates in this phase. BJP chief Amit Shah is contesting from Gujarat's Gandhinagar; he has replaced veteran leader LK Advani. Congress president Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Kerala's Wayanad, his second seat besides Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, which is Congress stronghold.

Here are the live updates of Lok Sabha elections phase 3 voting in key states: