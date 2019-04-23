Election 2019 Phase 3: Live Updates From 7 Key States - Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, UP, Bengal, Bihar

3rd Phase Elections 2019 Updates: Among the key candidates in phase-3 are BJP president Amit Shah and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

All India | | Updated: April 23, 2019 08:09 IST
The third and the biggest phase of national elections is being held today in 117 parliamentary constituencies across 13 states and two union territories. Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal are the seven key states voting today. Polling is being held in all of Gujarat, which has 26 parliamentary constituencies, and Kerala that has 20 Lok Sabha seats. 

The party chiefs of two national parties - the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress - are among the key candidates in this phase. BJP chief Amit Shah is contesting from Gujarat's Gandhinagar; he has replaced veteran leader LK Advani.  Congress president Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Kerala's Wayanad, his second seat besides Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, which is Congress stronghold. 

Here are the live updates of Lok Sabha elections phase 3 voting in key states:


Apr 23, 2019
08:09 (IST)
PM Modi Meets His Mother In Gujarat
PM Modi meets his mother at her residence in Gujarat's Gandhinagar before he casts his vote 

Apr 23, 2019
08:05 (IST)
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Arrives To Cast His Vote
Apr 23, 2019
08:00 (IST)
Participate In The Festival Of Democracy, Tweets BS Yeddyurappa; Visits Temple
Ex-Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa visited a temple this morning before the voting for third phase began in 14 parliamentary seats of the state.  "Participate in the festival of democracy," he later tweeted. 
Apr 23, 2019
07:51 (IST)
Amit Shah Arrives At Polling Booth To Cast Vote
BJP President and party's candidate from Gandhinagar parliamentary constituency Amit Shah will vote shortly. He arrived at the polling booth at Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ranip, Ahmedabad, this morning, news agency ANI reported. Amit Shah replacing party veteran LK Advani from Gandhinagar had sparked controversy sparking sharp political reactions. 
Apr 23, 2019
07:46 (IST)
BY Raghavendra, BS Yeddyurappa's Son Casts His Vote In Karnataka's Shimoga
Former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa's son reached a polling booth in Karnataka's Shimoga this morning to cast his vote. He is the BJP's candidate in the parliamentary constituency contesting against Janata Dal Secular candidate Madhu Bangarappa, son of the late S Bangarappa, ex-Karnataka chief minister 
Apr 23, 2019
07:40 (IST)
PM Modi Arrives At His Mother's Residence In Gujarat's Gandhinagar
Before he votes in the third phase of national elections, PM Modi arrives at his mother's residence in Gandhinagar, where BJP president Amit Shah is the party candidate this time 

Apr 23, 2019
07:31 (IST)
"Your Vote In Precious," Tweets PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people across the country to "vote in record numbers" in phase 3 of general elections. He will be voting shortly from his home state, Gujarat, shortly, he said. PM Modi will vote from Ahmedabad. 
Apr 23, 2019
07:26 (IST)
Early Risers Queue Up Outside Polling Booth In Wayanad, Kerala
Voters queue up outside a polling booth in Kalpetta in Kerala's Wayanad where Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is contesting for the first time. 
Apr 23, 2019
07:26 (IST)
Apr 23, 2019
07:20 (IST)
Phase 3 Voting Key States: Maharashtra, Karnataka Also Vote Today
Among the key states voting today are also Maharashtra and Karnataka. In Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance is contesting against the Congress-NCP alliance. 14 parliamentary seats in the state are voting here in the third phase. In Karnataka, where Congress and the JDS teamed up to form a government after a hung assembly last year, the BJP will give their alliance a tough fight.14 constituencies poll here. 
