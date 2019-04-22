Lok Sabha Election 2019: Here Are The Seats Voting In Third Phase Of National Elections

Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 voting is on April 23. Result will be declared on May 23.

Voting for Phase 3 of Lok Sabha Election is taking place on April 23, Tuesday. Thirteen states and two union territories are voting to elect representatives on 116 seats. States which are voting in Phase 3 Lok Sabha Elections are Gujarat, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Tripura and Union Territories Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. The voting time for Phase 3 elections is from 7 am to 6 pm. Polling in East Tripura seat was postponed from April 18 to April 23 after the poll body found that law and order situation there was not conducive for holding free and fair polls.

Among the prominent candidates for Phase 3 Lok Sabha elections 2019 are the presidents of the two main political parties, BJP chief Amit Shah making his Lok Sabha election debut from Gandhinagar in Gujarat and Congress president Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad in Kerala.

Other key candidates include Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, who is contesting from Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) president Shivpal Singh Yadav from Firozabad. Supriya Sule, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar's daughter, is contesting from Baramati in Maharashtra. In Bihar, Adhikar Party-Loktantrik (JAP-L) chief Pappu Yadav is taking on RJD's Sharad Yadav in Madhepura. Puri is witnessing a triangular fight between BJD's Pinaki Mishra, BJP's Sambit Patra and Congress's Satya Prakash Nayak.

Constituencies to vote in Phase 3 Lok Sabha Polls 2019:

The general election is taking place in seven phases. The polling dates for national election 2019 are: April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. This election will choose the 17th Lok Sabha. Elections 2019 result will be announced on May 23. To know general election schedule, click here.

Earlier Phase 2 polling was to take place on 97 seats, but was reduced to 95 as polling in Tamil Nadu's Vellore Lok Sabha constituency was cancelled by the Election Commission after crores in cash was seized. The second phase of Lok Sabha elections, that took place on April 18, saw a voter turnout over 62 per cent.

The first phase of Lok Sabha elections, that took place on April 11, saw a voter turnout of 69.43 per cent. A total of 91 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 18 states and two Union Territories had gone for polls in Phase 1.

