Jharkhand Election Live Updates: Polling Begins For 20 Assembly Seats In Second Phase

Voting has begun for the second of the five-phase assembly election in 20 seats in Jharkhand.

The polling will be held between 7 am and 5 pm in Jamshedpur(East) and Jamshedpur(West) constituencies, while the voters in the rest 18 can exercise their franchise between 7 am and 3 pm, an Election Commission release said.

Sixteen of the 20 constituencies going to the polls on Saturday are reserved for the scheduled tribe candidates and one for the scheduled caste, it said.

According to police, more than 42,000 security personnel, including central forces, have been deployed in the 20 seats spread across seven districts.

All preparations are in place to hold peaceful, impartial and transparent polling, Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey said at a press conference.

He said a total 6066 polling stations have been set up in the constituencies going for polls in the second phase.

Webcasting facilities will be provided in 1662 polling stations.

Of the 6066 polling stations, 337 are model ones and 94 will be exclusively conducted by women, Mr Choubey said.

A total of 48,25,038 voters, including 23,93,437 female and 90 third gender voters, will decide the fate of 260 candidates.A total 29 women nominees and 73 independents are in the fray on Saturday, PTI reported quoting EC sources.

The assembly seats where polls will be held on Saturday are Baharagora, Ghatsila(ST), Potka(ST), Jugsalai (SC), Jamshedpur(East), Jamshedpur(West), Seraikela(ST), Chaibasa(ST), Majhgaon(ST), Jaganathpur(ST), Manoharpur(ST), Chakradharpur(ST), Kharsawan(ST), Tamar(ST), Torpa(ST), Khunti (ST), Mandar(ST), Sisai(ST), Simdega(ST) and Kolebira(ST), they said.