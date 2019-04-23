"Voter ID More Powerful Than IED," Says PM After Voting In Ahmedabad

Lok Sabha elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi shows his inked finger after voting in Ahmedabad

A voter ID is more powerful than the IED (improvised explosive device) of terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today after voting in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, where he held a mini-roadshow in an open jeep, walked down the streets with his party candidate and addressed the media.

"The weapon of terrorism is IED, the strength of democracy is a voter ID. I can say with certainty that the voter ID is much, much more powerful than an IED, so we should understand the strength of our voter IDs," he said on his "IED vs voter ID" theme that appeared to be a reminder of his government's national security plank.

Earlier, PM Modi arrived in an open jeep instead of a bullet proof vehicle to the voting centre; the jeep moved slowly through the crowd as he waved, roadshow-style. Surrounded by his bodyguards, PM Modi folded his hands and spent several moments waving at the people. BJP president Amit Shah and his family greeted him. PM Modi was seen taking Amit Shah's granddaughter in his arms and again waving at the crowds, before walking into the polling booth.

After casting his vote, the Prime Minister displayed his inked finger and walked on the streets along with the party candidate in Ahmedabad East, Hasmukhbhai Somabhai Patel, with BJP flags and banners lining the streets.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi casts his vote at a polling booth in Ahmedabad

Amid chants of "Modi, Modi", he spoke to the media: "I feel proud to do my duty of voting in my home state Gujarat and participate in this massive festival of democracy. Just like one feels after taking a dip in the holy river during the Kumbh Mela, I feel the same after voting."

He added: "Voters are wise. They know what is right and what is not."

PM Modi is seeking a second term in office in the massive election taking place in seven rounds across the country. Today is the third and biggest round, with at least a fifth of the Lok Sabha seats voting.

This morning, PM Modi had tweeted: "Urging all those voting in today's Third Phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to do so in record numbers. Your vote is precious and will shape the direction our nation takes in the years to come. I'll be voting in Ahmedabad in a short while from now."

The Prime Minister also met his 98-year-old mother Heeraben, who lives in Gandhinagar, before driving to Ahmedabad, 25 km away. In a photo, he was seen touching his mother's feet.

