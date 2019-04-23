With Top Contenders And Seats, Biggest Round Of Polls Today: 10 Points

Lok Sabha elections 2019: With this phase, polling will be over in six states and 302 of the 542 seats.

New Delhi: The third and largest phase of the national elections begins this morning with polling in 117 seats across 13 states and two Union Territories. Among the states are Gujarat and Kerala, where voting will be held on all seats. Half of Karnataka will also vote today. Among the star candidates are BJP chief Amit Shah, who is contesting from Gujarat's Gandhinagar and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi from Kerala's Wayanad. This round poses a special challenge for the BJP, which is looking to increase its tally. Of the 117 seats, it won only 66 in 2014. The last of the seven-phase election will be held on May 19, the counting is scheduled for May 23.