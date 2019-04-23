With Top Contenders And Seats, Biggest Round Of Polls Today: 10 Points

Lok Sabha elections 2019: With this phase, polling will be over in six states and 302 of the 542 seats.
New Delhi: The third and largest phase of the national elections begins this morning with polling in 117 seats across 13 states and two Union Territories. Among the states are Gujarat and Kerala, where voting will be held on all seats. Half of Karnataka will also vote today. Among the star candidates are BJP chief Amit Shah, who is contesting from Gujarat's Gandhinagar and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi from Kerala's Wayanad. This round poses a special challenge for the BJP, which is looking to increase its tally. Of the 117 seats, it won only 66 in 2014. The last of the seven-phase election will be held on May 19, the counting is scheduled for May 23.
Here are the top 10 points on Phase 3 of Lok Sabha Elections 2019:
- Besides 26 seats in Gujarat and 20 in Kerala, voting will be held for four seats in Assam, five in Bihar, seven in Chhattisgarh, 14 each in Karnataka and Maharashtra, six in Odisha, 10 in Uttar Pradesh, five in West Bengal, two in Goa, and one each in Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.
- Ten seats of Uttar Pradesh, where polls are being held today, will decide the electoral fortunes of several key leaders, including Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh, his nephews Dharmendra Yadav and Akshay Yadav, senior party leader Azam Khan and the BJP's Jaya Prada. The BJP had won seven of the 10 seats in 2014, while the SP bagged three.
- The polling in Tripura East constituency, which was postponed in the last round by the Election Commission in view of the law and order situation, will also be held in this phase.
- In a first, election for a single parliamentary constituency in Jammu and Kashmir is being held in three phases. Today is the first phase of polling in the terror-hit Anantnag seat. The constituency, spread over four districts of south Kashmir, is considered a huge security challenge and more than 30,000 security personnel have been deployed for today's polling.
- Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti is contesting from Anantnag against state Congress state chief GA Mir and National Conference candidate Justice (Retired) Husnain Masoodi.
- BJP chief Amit Shah, who replaced LK Advani as the party nominee from Gandhinagar, is among the 370 candidates vying for the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat. All seats were won by the BJP in the last election, but the Congress, buoyed by their good showing in the 2017 assembly election, is ready for a tough fight.
- Rahul Gandhi's decision to contest from Kerala's Wayanad is seen to have added zest to the Congress, which is locked in a battle with the ruling Left for the state's 20 seats. The BJP is hoping to open its account in the state, piggybacking on the controversy over women's entry to the Sabarimala shrine.
- The Congress chief's candidature from Wayanad, a seat dominated by the tribals and Christians, had drawn some of the sharpest barbs from the BJP, which maintained that he was not comfortable contesting from a Hindu-majority area.
- Of the 50 seats not under BJP control, the Congress and its alliance partners had won 27 in the 2014 election. The rest had gone to other opposition parties and Independents.
- With this phase, polling will be over in six states and 302 of the 542 Lok Sabha seats. The rest of the seats will vote in the four remaining phases will May 19.
Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.