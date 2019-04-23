CRPF Jawan Babysits Toddler As Mother Votes In Phase 3 Of Elections

The tweet got over 11,000 likes and over 2,400 retweets within hours.

Social media is abuzz with a heartwarming photograph of a CRPF jawan taking care of a toddler during Phase 3 of the national elections as the mother of the child casts her vote.

In a picture, shared by the official handle of the CRPF on Twitter, a toddler, probably around 2-3 years old sits on the lap of an armed CRPF jawan as he smiles at the child looking eagerly at the camera.

The CRPF tweeted, "Cuteness overload: Well the EVMs will have to wait before this little kid casts vote. However, the kid is happily observing the process in safe hands. Kid enjoying the company of CRPF while the mother votes."

The tweet got over 11,000 likes and over 2,400 retweets within hours. The picture was retweeted by the Election Commission of India and Dr Kumar Vishvas, a well-known Hindi poet.

The Election Commission tweeted:

Twiteratti has become fans of the soldier who has a moustache resembling that of Indian Air Force wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman who made headlines for shooting down an F-16 in aerial conflict with Pakistan post the Pulwama attacks in February.

In many comments, Twitter praised the soldier saying the kid is in safe hands. People also drew comparisons between the soldier's moustache with Abhinandan Varthaman's.

It was not immediately clear where the picture was taken.

Last year, a Telangana police officer's photograph consoling the child of a woman who was writing an examination at a college went viral on social media.

