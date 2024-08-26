Paramilitary Trooper Shoots Self With AK-47 In Chhattisgarh

The incident took place in the 195th battalion's headquarters. (Representational)

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) head constable allegedly died by suicide on Monday in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, an official said.

At around 10:30 am, head constable Vipin Chandra of the CRPF's 195th battalion shot himself in the barracks with his AK-47 rifle, the official said.

The incident took place in the 195th battalion's headquarters under Barsoor police station limits, some 400 kilometres from here, the official added.

"He shot himself in the neck. On hearing the gunshot, his colleagues arrived at the site and rushed him to Dantewada district hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. A probe is underway to find out why he took this extreme step," the official said.

The CRPF, the country's largest paramilitary force, is deployed extensively in Chhattisgarh's south Bastar region, which comprises Dantewada and two other districts, to combat Left Wing Extremism.

