Myanmar Nationals Among 3 Arrested In Mizoram With 1800 Rounds Of AK-47 Bullets

Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police intercepted three two-wheelers in Mizoram (Representational)

Three people, including two Myanmar nationals, were arrested with 1,800 rounds of AK-47 bullets in Mizoram's Siaha district on Tuesday, the Assam Rifles said.

Three people, including two Myanmar nationals, were apprehended with 1,800 rounds of AK-47, it added.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police set up a check-post near Tlangpuikawn and intercepted three two-wheelers, it said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)