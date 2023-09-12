Myanmar Nationals Among 3 Arrested In Mizoram With 1800 Rounds Of AK-47 Bullets

Three people, including two Myanmar nationals, were apprehended with 1,800 rounds of AK-47, the Assam Rifles added.

Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police intercepted three two-wheelers in Mizoram (Representational)

Aizawl,Mizoram:

Three people, including two Myanmar nationals, were arrested with 1,800 rounds of AK-47 bullets in Mizoram's Siaha district on Tuesday, the Assam Rifles said. 

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police set up a check-post near Tlangpuikawn and intercepted three two-wheelers, it said.

