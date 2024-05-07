Lok Sabha Election Updates: Voting Begins In 11 States, Union Territories

New Delhi:
Elections 2024 Phase 3 Voting: Over 1,300 candidates, including 120 women, are contesting in third phase.
The third phase of voting for 2024 Lok Sabha elections begins. The elections are being held in 93 constituencies spread over 11 states and Union Territories. More than 1,300 candidates, including 120 women, are contesting in this crucial phase.
The elections is being held in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat and BJP's strongholds in Hindi heartland belt of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh.
The third phase of voting takes in 26 seats in Gujarat, 14 in Karanataka, 11 in Maharashtra, 10 in Uttar Pradesh, 8 in Madhya Pradesh, 7 in Chhattisgarh, 5 in Bihar, 4 in Assam, 4 in West Bengal, 2 in Goa and 2 in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.
The prominent contestants in the fray for the third phase are Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.
Apart from top ministers from Modi government, Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar are also fray in the third phase.
This phase is a key for the Yadav family too in UP as Samajwadi Party supremo and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav, former Member of Parliament (MP) Akshay Yadav, Ram Gopal Yadav's son, Aditya Yadav, Shivpal Singh Yadav's son are contesting in the third phase.
Here are the Live Updates on Phase 3:
Lok Sabha Polls: People queue up outside various polling stations to cast their vote in Guwahati Lok Sabha Phase 3 Voting: Congress leader Amit Deshmukh and his wife Aditi Deshmukh cast their votes at a polling booth in Latur.
While BJP has fielded sitting MP Sudhakar Shrangare from here, he faces Congress' Kalge Bandappa here.
Lok Sabha Polls: Madhya Pradesh BJP President and candidate from Khajuraho constituency VD Sharma casts his vote at a polling booth in Bhopal.
BJP has fielded Alok Sharma from here, Congress has fielded Arun Shrivastava.
BJP's Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur is the sitting MP from the constituency.
Lok Sabha Polls: Breakup of Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3 electorate
Lok Sabha Polls: PM Modi urges people to vote in record numbers for Lok Sabha Elections phase 3
Just In | Voting begins in 93 Lok Sabha seats across 11 states and Union territories in 3rd phase
The third phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha election begins with voting for 93 seats across 11 states and union territories.
Lok Sabha Polls: Preparations underway for the third phase of Lok Sabha polls; visuals from booth number 88 in the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency
Assam's 4 constituencies will undergo polling in the third phase of the 2024 general elections.
Lok Sabha Phase 3 Voting: Preparations underway for the third phase of Lok Sabha polls; visuals from booth number 246 in the Latur Lok Sabha constituency
Polling will begin at 7:00 am in Maharashtra's 11 constituencies, in the third phase of the 2024 general elections.
Lok Sabha Polls: Security tightened in Ahmedabad.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cast his vote at Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad- designated as a polling booth - today in the third phase of Lok Sabha Elections.
Lok Sabha Phase 3 Voting:Preparations underway for the third phase of Lok Sabha polls; visuals from booth number 151 in the Khagaria Lok Sabha constituency
Polling will begin at 7:00 am in Bihar's 5 constituencies, in the third phase of the 2024 general elections.
Lok Sabha Polls: Preparations underway for the third phase of Lok Sabha polls; visuals from the Haveri Lok Sabha constituency
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader Basawaraj Bommai is a candidate from here.