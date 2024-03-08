Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Baramati Seat, A Stronghold Of Pawar Family, Now Divided By Political Alliances

Lok Sabha elections 2024: The electorate of Baramati presents a diverse composition

Baramati, situated near Pune district, has long been synonymous with the formidable Pawar family's political dominance. For decades, this Lok Sabha seat has remained firmly in their grasp, with Sharad Pawar winning six times. The family's reign extended with Supriya Sule, Sharad Pawar's daughter, who has won twice. However, as elections loom, the traditional narrative faces a seismic shift.

Unravelling Dynastic Control

Despite its historical significance, Baramati's political landscape is witnessing an unprecedented flux. Ajit Pawar, once a stalwart within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has now aligned with the BJP. This departure from the family's traditional allegiance marks a significant fracture within the political fabric of the region, setting the stage for a contentious battle.

Electorate Dynamics

The electorate of Baramati presents a diverse composition, with rural areas comprising 78 per cent and urban zones constituting 22 per cent. Scheduled Castes (SC) comprise 12.3 per cent and Scheduled Tribes (ST) account for 2 per cent of the population. The religious landscape reflects a predominantly Hindu majority at 90 per cent, followed by a 5 per cent Muslim minority, with the remaining 5 per cent representing other faiths.

Historical Electoral Trends

Over the past three decades, Baramati has remained steadfast in its loyalty to the Pawar family, with Supriya Sule consistently securing victory. Despite fluctuations in vote percentages, the family's dominance remained unchallenged until recent developments reshaped the political calculus.

Shifting Alliances and Factionalism

The transition of Ajit Pawar towards the BJP's fold reflects a broader trend of political realignment and factionalism within the region. This rupture in the established order signals a new era of political volatility and intrigue in Baramati.

Implications for the Future

As Baramati braces for the upcoming elections, the dynamics of power and influence undergo a profound transformation. The contest transcends mere electoral arithmetic, symbolizing a broader struggle for control and authority within the region. The outcome will not only determine the fate of political dynasties but also shape the trajectory of Baramati's socio-political landscape for years to come.