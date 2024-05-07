Mama vs Dada, Cricketer's Debut, Family Feud: Key Battles In 3rd Phase

Ahead of the polls, here is a look at some of the key battles.

Mama vs Dada in Madhya Pradesh and a cricketer making his poll debut against a political veteran in West Bengal - the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections today will encompass 95 constituencies spread across 12 states. The Betul constituency in Madhya Pradesh, originally slated for Phase 2, has been rescheduled for Phase 3 due to the death of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate. All 26 constituencies of Gujarat will cast their votes in a single phase, along with two constituencies in Goa. The remaining 14 constituencies in Karnataka, predominantly situated in north Karnataka, are also scheduled for polling on the same day, marking the conclusion of voting in the state.

Gandhinagar: Amit Shah vs Sonal Patel

Gujarat's Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency is a key stronghold for the BJP. Since 1989, it has consistently delivered victories to the party, spanning six terms for BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani and, and most recently in 2019, for Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who secured a comprehensive win by over 5 lakh votes. As the elections approach this year, the Home Minister faces Congress candidate Sonal Patel, aiming to maintain the constituency's allegiance to the BJP.

Mainpuri: Dimple Yadav vs Jaiveer Singh vs Shiv Prasad Yadav

The incumbent Mainpuri MP, Dimple Yadav, faces a formidable opponent in Jaiveer Singh of the BJP. While initially perceived as a head-to-head battle, the entry of Shiv Prasad Yadav from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has presented a third contender. Dimple Yadav, who clinched Mainpuri in a bypoll following the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav in 2022, secured victory with a surge of sympathy votes. This upcoming election poses as the primary litmus test for her. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the contest was confined to the BJP and SP, with Mulayam Singh Yadav emerging victorious against BJP's Prem Singh Shakya.

Baramati: Supriya Sule vs Sunetra Pawar

In Maharashtra's Baramati, all eyes are fixed on the Pawar family rift as the stage is being readied for a clash between Supriya Sule, representing the Sharad Pawar faction of NCP, and her cousin Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar, the NCP candidate. Since 2009, Supriya Sule, Sharad Pawar's daughter and the incumbent MP, has consistently won in this constituency. Baramati has long been a stronghold of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, dating back to his tenure as an MLA in 1967. Throughout subsequent Lok Sabha elections, candidates backed by him have emerged victorious in Baramati, including Ajit in 1991. Sharad Pawar himself held the parliamentary seat from 1996 until Supriya succeeded him.

Shivamogga: BY Raghavendra vs Geetha Shivarajkumar vs KS Eshwarappa

In the Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka, KS Eshwarappa, the suspended BJP leader has announced his intention to run as an independent candidate, challenging the incumbent MP, BY Raghavendra, son of former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, and Geetha Shivrajkumar, the Congress candidate, spouse of Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar and daughter of another Karnataka Chief Minister Sarekoppa Bangarappa.

This parliamentary area, consisting of eight assembly segments, has been firmly under the control of the Yediyurappa family since 2009. In the 2009 general elections, BY Raghavendra secured victory with a margin of over 4.82 lakh votes and a vote share of 50.58 per cent. In 2014, he relinquished the seat to his father, BS Yediyurappa, who triumphed with a commanding lead of over 6 lakh votes and a 53.69 per cent vote share. Returning to Raghavendra in 2019, he secured a landslide victory with over 7.29 lakh votes and a vote share of 56.86 per cent.

Berhampore: Yusuf Pathan vs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Berhampore in West Bengal has long been a stronghold for the Congress party. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the current MP, has held this position since 1999. In both the 2019 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Mr Chowdhury secured victory over candidates from Trinamool Congress (TMC) by considerable margins. As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections approach, Berhampore is in for a contest between Mr Chowdhury, Nirmal Kumar Saha of the BJP and ex-cricketer Yusuf Pathan of the TMC. Mr Chowdhury has represented the Congress party in Berhampore for three consecutive terms from 2009 to 2019. The Congress veteran also triumphed in the 2016 Assembly elections across all seven Assembly segments falling within the constituency.

Vidisha: Shivraj Singh Chouhan vs Bhanu Pratap Sharma

In Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha, it will be a contest between Mama and Dada. Since 1967, the Jana Sangh has predominantly held the Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency and subsequently the BJP, with only two exceptions in 1980 and 1984 when the Congress candidate, Pratap Bhanu Sharma, secured the seat. From 1989 onwards, BJP representatives have consistently won the Vidisha seat. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who served five terms from 1991 to 2004, is now making a comeback after nearly two decades to vie for the seat. He faces Mr Sharma, the sole Congress victor in this constituency's history. Mr Chouhan's rapport with voters affectionately referred to as "Mamaji," has only strengthened since his tenure as Chief Minister ended.

Guna: Jyotiraditya Scindia vs Congress' Rao Yadvendra Singh Yadav

More than four years after joining the BJP from the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia is set to make his debut as a BJP candidate in the Lok Sabha, aiming to regain his family's historical stronghold in Guna. Mr Scindia's grandmother, Vijayaraje Scindia, had secured the Guna seat in 1957 under the Congress banner. Subsequently, she aligned with the Bharatiya Jan Sangh and later the BJP. She served the constituency for five additional terms, including one under the Swatantra Party in 1967, followed by four consecutive terms with the BJP from 1989 to 1998. The Congress has put forth Rao Yadvendra Singh Yadav, seeking to unite the influential Yadav community in opposition to Mr Scindia.