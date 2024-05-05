Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Vidisha - Congress Brings In Old Guns To Counter 'Mama's Magic'

Shivraj Chouhan's return to Vidisha after nearly 20 years has generated significant interest. (File)

The Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency will vote in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 7. This constituency, which includes parts of Raisen, Vidisha, Sehore, and Dewas districts in Madhya Pradesh, has been a key seat since its inception in 1967.

Associated with prominent leaders like former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Sushma Swaraj, Vidisha has been a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stronghold for over three decades. This year, four-time Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, popularly known as 'Mamaji', will return to the Lok Sabha battlefield after two decades. His main rival is Congress stalwart Pratap Bhanu Sharma.

BJP's Unwavering Hold

In the 2019 election, the BJP solidified its position in Vidisha. The party's Ramakant Bhargava won the seat with a commanding margin and a vote share of over 68%.

In the previous elections in 2014, Sushma Swaraj also won by a big margin.

Shivraj Chouhan's Homecoming

Shivraj Singh Chouhan's return to Vidisha after nearly 20 years is a move that has generated significant interest. He won five consecutive polls from the 1991 by-elections to 2004.

A serving MLA from Buhdini, Mr Chouhan made a mark with his welfare schemes, especially the 'Ladli Behna' initiative, which earned him the moniker 'Mama' among the electorate.

Congress's Countermove

The Congress party has fielded Pratap Bhanu Sharma, who has a history of the "only Congress victories" in the constituency in the 1980s.

Past and Prospects

Vidisha's political journey began with its inception in 1967. The Bhartiya Jana Sangh's Pandit Shiv Sharma won the first election, followed by media baron Ramnath Goenka in the next polls. Raghavji, representing the Janata Party and later the BJP, also won from here. Congress's Pratap Bhanu Sharma won it twice.