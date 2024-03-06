Lok Sabha 2024: Guna - Scindia Legacy, Modi Wave, And Electoral Dynamics - 2024 Outlook

For generations, the Scindia family has held sway over Guna's political landscape

Nestled in the Malwa-Chambal region, Guna Lok Sabha Constituency has been a stage for political theatrics often reminiscent of a captivating film script. This constituency, comprising eight assembly seats from Guna, Shivpuri, and Ashok Nagar districts, has witnessed a tumultuous journey over the years, with its electoral dynamics reflecting a blend of historical legacies and contemporary political manoeuvres.

The Scindia Saga

For generations, the illustrious Scindia family has held sway over Guna's political landscape. From Vijaya Raje Scindia's six-term tenure to her son, Madhavrao Scindia, and subsequently, his son, Jyotiraditya Scindia, the seat seemed almost synonymous with the Scindia legacy. However, the Modi wave of 2019 ushered in a paradigm shift as Dr. KP Yadav, an outsider to the Scindia dynasty, clinched victory under the BJP banner, disrupting the age-old dominance of the palace over the constituency.

Guna Electorate

Historical Quirks and Trivia:

The electoral history of Guna is replete with drama and intrigue. From VG Deshpande's victory on the Hindu Mahasabha ticket in 1952 to Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia's remarkable triumph in 1998 - where she won without campaigning amidst rumours of her death - each election season has had its share of surprises. Notably, the constituency's demographic composition, with a 77% rural and 23% urban electorate, underscores its diverse socio-political fabric.

Guna Last Elections

Election Dynamics:

Over the years, Guna has oscillated between the Congress and the BJP, with occasional blips marked by independent candidates. The vote percentages, ranging from 49.90% to 74.30% in favour of the Congress from 2002 to 2014, reflect the ebb and flow of political fortunes. However, the BJP's win in 2019, with a vote share of 52.10%, marked a significant departure from historical patterns.

Guna History

Looking Ahead:

As Guna gears up for the 18th Lok Sabha election in 2024, the political arena is abuzz with speculation. With Jyotiraditya Scindia's defection to the BJP and the realignment of political allegiances, the stage is set for a riveting electoral battle. This time, the Congress faces the dual challenge posed by the Modi wave and the Scindia factor in Guna, making it one of the most-watched constituencies in the upcoming polls.